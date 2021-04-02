In college basketball
Oklahoma has hired Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser as its men’s basketball coach, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
Moser will replace Lon Kruger, who retired last month after 10 years coaching the Sooners.
Moser led Loyola to two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament – the Ramblers reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this year. He went 188-141 in 10 years at Loyola and has a 293-242 record in 17 seasons as a college head coach, with stops at Arkansas Little Rock (2000-03) and Illinois State (2003-07).
- Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.
The school announced that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season – in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.
In the NBA
Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters and the Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 Friday night, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.
Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.
Gary Trent Jr., who posted a career-high 31 points Wednesday in his fourth game with the Raptors, finished with 24 points and OG Anunoby added 21.
- Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle will miss Friday’s game at the New York Knicks after testing positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game.
Carlisle says he has been fully vaccinated since January and wasn’t experiencing any symptoms. The 61-year-old was hopeful it was a false positive and he would still be able to coach against New York.
Police investigating Texans’ Watson
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said.
In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson.
“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further,” the law enforcement agency said.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and has questioned the claims made against the NFL player, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.
In the NHL
Dmitry Orlov scored on a length-of-the-ice rush with 21 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 2-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win over the Devils.
Vitek Vanecek made three outstanding saves in the extra period, including a redirection by Travis Zajac seconds before Orlov skated up ice and ripped a shot over Mackenzie Blackwood.
John Carlson scored for the third time in two days. Vanecek finished with 22 saves in helping Washington move back into first place in the East Division, two points ahead of the Islanders and Penguins.