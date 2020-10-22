Wild Things sign 2
The Washington Wild Things announced this week the signing of catcher Trevor Casanova and outfielder Derek Reddy.
Casanova is a former Minnesota Twins minor leaguer who last played in 2019 for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the Class A Midwest League. He batted only .210 with four home runs in 29 games. Casnova had a big season in 2018 for Elizabethton Tin the rookie-level Appalachian league. he batted .331 with with 14 doubles and three homers and threw out 16 of 32 potential base stealers.
Reddy played for the Road Warrior Black Sox this summer in pod play at Wild Things Park, batting .281 and going 15-for-15 in stolen-base attempts.
Munoz is best while Woods worst
The scorecards of Sebastian Munoz and Tiger Woods were unusual for different reasons Thursday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. That was only good news for one of them.
Munoz twice holed out for eagle from a combined distance of 219 yards. He also had eight birdies. Throw in a wild tee shot for double bogey, three bogeys and only five pars and it added to an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead.
“Not a normal round,” Munoz said.
That especially was the case for Woods. For the first time in his 1,277 rounds on the PGA Tour as a pro, he made bogey or worse on three par 5s in a single round. That led to a 4-over 76 – by two shots his worst score in 49 rounds at Sherwood Country – that left him 12 shots out of the lead and in no mood to talk.
Munoz was one shot ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Thomas, who had a hot finish. Hatton won the European Tour flagship event at Wentworth, flew to Las Vegas for the CJ Cup and tied for third. Thomas shot 29 on the back nine at Sherwood. They each had a 65.
Stubblefield gets 15 years to life
Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for raping a developmentally disabled woman who prosecutors said he lured to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.
The sentence was issued by a judge in San Jose after denying a defense motion for a new trial, the Mercury News reported. Last week, the Sixth District Court of Appeal denied a related petition filed on behalf of Stubblefield by his attorneys.
A jury in July found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He was also convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment. He has been held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail since the verdict.
Stubblefield began his 11-year lineman career in the NFL with the 49ers in 1993 as the league’s defensive rookie of the year. He later won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1997.
Holiday Bowl canceled
The Holiday Bowl has become the fourth bowl game to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holiday Bowl officials announced Thursday that the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel what would have been the 43rd straight edition of the game. It would have been the first year of a six-year deal to match teams from the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.
Bowl officials had been seeking a suitable place to play after San Diego State announced it was closing SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium, two seasons earlier than planned to expedite construction of its new 35,000 seat stadium as part of a campus expansion.
The Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara and the Hawaii and Bahamas bowls have also been called off.
