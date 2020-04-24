NFL draft coverage draws record viewers
The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.
Thursday night’s first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. EDT when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37% over last year’s 11.4 million.
The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.
The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.
ESPN and the NFL Network have teamed on a combined production. ABC, like ESPN a part of The Walt Disney Co., has a separate presentation the first two nights, then will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast on Saturday.
Ohio had the top three rated markets: Columbus at 16.7, followed by Cleveland (15.9) and Cincinnati (15.6). The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in.
Texans give lineman Tunsil $66 million
The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
Tunsil had one year left on his contract that will pay him $10.35 million this season.
The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August, shipping this year’s first-round pick and their picks in the first and second rounds in 2021 to the Dolphins. Tunsil’s presence immediately improved an offensive line that allowed an NFL-leading 62 sacks in 2018.
Top hoops recruit chooses Texas
Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III on Friday when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA’s developmental G League.
The 6-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices but in the last few days had listed the G League as a possibility. The league recently signed elite recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.
Brown is just the latest standout recruit for Texas coach Shaka Smart, who has coached first-round NBA draft picks Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes. Each of those players was at Texas for just one season and the program has yet to translate that recruiting prowess into NCAA tournament success.
Brown averaged 26 points and 13.2 rebounds last season while leading Vandegrift High School to a 33-3 record. He was the Gatorade Texas player of the year.
UFC to hold 3 cards without fansThe UFC is returning to competition on May 9 for three shows without fans in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida.
The mixed martial arts promotion announced its plans Friday to return to action after postponing and canceling several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UFC 249 will be held May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no fans in attendance. The pay-per-view show will still be headlined by Tony Ferguson’s interim lightweight title bout against Justin Gaethje.
UFC President Dana White also plans to hold shows on May 13 and May 16 at the same arena in northern Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, according to White.
