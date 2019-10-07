Penguins recall 2
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino on an emergency basis from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
Lafferty will be looking to make his NHL debut tonight when the Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.
In his first full professional season with WBS in 2018-19, the 24-year old led the team with 36 assists while ranking second in scoring with 49 points. In 80 career AHL games, Lafferty has 14 goals.
Agozzino, 28, signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh as a free agent on July 1. He spent the previous two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche organization.
Girls soccer
Jill Marvin’s goal with 49 seconds left in the first overtime capped a wild comeback Monday night by Peters Township as the Indians defeated Moon 4-3 in a battle for first place in Section 2-AAAA.
Moon (10-1-1, 11-2-1) began the night in sole possession of first place and led 2-0 at halftime and 3-0 with 37 minutes remaining. Peters Township (10-1-1, 13-1-1), which moved into a tie for first place, finally got going when Hannah Stuck put in a header. CeCe Scott then scored off an assist from Marvin to make it 3-2.
Kaila McFerran forced overtime when she put a shot into the net with only three minutes left in regulation.
- Ashley Horvatch’s second goal of the game, with only 1:26 remaining in regulation, capped a second-half comeback as Chartiers-Houston defeated Uniontown, 3-2, in a non-section contest.
Uniontown (2-11) led 2-0 at halftime, but goals by Horvatch and Lexi Durkacs, the latter off an assist from Hanna Richey, tied the score and set up the game-winner by Horvatch. The win gives Chartiers-Houston an 11-5 overall record.
- Montour’s Syndee Gyory scored 33 minutes into the match and the tally held up as the Spartans defeated South Fayette 1-0 in Section 4-AAA.
South Fayette’s record dips to 5-5 in the section and 7-6 overall. Montour is in second place in the section at 7-2-1 and 8-4-1.
- Rori Schreiber scored five goals and Section 2-A leader Bentworth overpowered Charleroi, 9-0.
Schrieber has 54 career goals, which moves her into a tie for fourth place with Erin Ritzer on Bentworth’s all-time list.
Paige Marshalek scored three times for the Bearcats (9-0, 13-1) and Emilie Snyder had one tally. Goalkeeper Jasmine Manning had her 10th shutout of the season.
Bentworth has won seven in a row.
“I was happy with tonight,” Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said. “Charleroi went pretty defensive with us and did a solid job taking away our speed. We scored on five or six set pieces. ... I was happy to see Emilie Snyder score. She has been one of our best defenders over the last four years.”
Charleroi is 3-7 in section and 3-9 overall.
- Waynesburg scored the final two goals of the game and pulled way for an important 5-2 victory over Mt. Pleasant in Section 3-AA.
Jillian Kijowski scored three goals for Waynesburg, which improved to 5-4 in the section and 8-5 overall. The Raiders have won three in a row. Waynesburg led 2-0 at halftime but twice in the second half Mt. Pleasant (6-4, 9-4) closed to within one goal but the final surge and the victory belonged to the Raiders, who improved their playoff chances.
Rhea Kijowski and Erin Fitch each had a goal for Waynesburg.
- Lily Gaston scored midway through the second overtime to give Bethel Park a 2-1 victory over visting Canon-McMillan in Section 2-AAAA.
Canon-Mac’s Annabel Thomas tied the score in the second half for Canon-McMillan (6-5, 9-5). The win keep Bethel Park (5-7, 7-7) within striking distance of a playoff berth with two section games remaining.
