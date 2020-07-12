Fans welcomed at WTT event
Tennys Sandgren celebrated a game-clinching point in pandemic-appropriate fashion, retrieving the ball himself in the absence of ball kids, and exchanging an awkward fist-to-elbow bump with a teammate as the World TeamTennis season started before mask-wearing fans on Sunday.
WTT’s nine teams have come together The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennis became one of the few professional sports to welcome fans back so far during the pandemic. An indoor bull riding event was held Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as a weekend IndyCar doubleheader with limited spectators at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Jansen reports after having COVID-19 Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was late arriving to summer camp after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The three-time All-Star closer said Sunday on a video conference call that he believes he contracted the virus from his 4-year-old son Kaden. He said the child had a fever, among other symptoms, which led his wife to suggest everyone in the family get tested. Jansen said his wife and 7-year-old daughter tested positive.
Rosenqvist gets first win
Felix Rosenqvist passed Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career victory Sunday in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.
Rosenqvist won by 2.8699 seconds and became the first driver other than Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon to take an IndyCar race this year. Dixon’s three-race winning streak ended with a 12th-place finish.
O’Ward and Rosenqvist were both chasing their first career victories, and they traded the lead throughout the second half of the race.
O’Ward, who had the pole position, pulled ahead in the 43rd of 55 laps. Rosenqvist gradually cut into his lead and finally passed him at Turn 7 of this 14-turn road course that’s just over 4 miles long.
