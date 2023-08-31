Boys soccer
McGuffey shared the wealth in a 9-1 victory over Southmoreland Thursday night in Class 2A Section 3.
The Highlanders’ Larry Goodman, Nate Kler and Dylan Stewart each scored two goals as McGuffey had a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Logan Crowe, Kenny Jackson and Cole Shriver scored one goal apiece as McGuffey improved to 2-0 in section play and 4-0 overall.
Sam Stout made five saves in goal. The only mark against him came from a penalty kick in the second half.
McGuffey hosts Wash High Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in section play.
- Peters Township earned a 2-1 victory over Allderdice Thursday afternoon in Class 4A Section 2 play at Peters Township.
Jeven Kelly and Brett Martin had the two goals for the Indians.
Peters Township travels to Baldwin on Sept. 5 for a section match.
- Waynesburg scored one goal in each half and held on for a 2-1 triumph over Brownsville on Thursday in Class 2A Section 3 play at Waynesburg Central High School.
The Raiders’ Dylan Pester corralled a pass from Ryon McCartney and buried the shot past the Falcons keeper to break a 1-1 tie with 5:10 remaining in the second half.
Dalton Taylor scored with 23:10 left in the first half for a 1-0 lead. Brownsville’s Cameron Phillips added the equalizer at 33:16 of the second half.
Nick Willard earned the victory in goal.
- Mt. Pleasant earned a 5-1 victory at Wash High on Thursday evening in Class 2A Section 3.
The Prexies’ goal came in the first half.
- Arlo McIntyre scored four goals in Charleroi’s 11-2 victory over California Thursday evening at Myron Pottios Stadium in Class A Section 2.
Teammate Bryce Large added two, and Jake Chambers, Landon Barcus, Dylan Klinger, Ethan Hartley and Joel Chambers also found the back of the net.
Klinger had two assists. Jake Chambers, Gage Patterson, Barcus, Large, Hartley and McIntyre also had helpers, as the Cougars improved to 1-0 in section play and 2-0 overall.
Girls soccer
Ella Richey set up Laren Rush for the only goal Chartiers-Houston keeper Grace McAvoy would need in the Buccaneers’ 2-0 win over Beth-Center on Thursday night in Class A Section 2 play at Chartiers-Houston.
Rush’s tally came in the 24th minute of the match. Ava Capozzoli received a feed from Amelia Brose and buried the shot for a 2-0 advantage that the home team took into halftime.
McAvoy earned her first clean sheet of the season.
- Camryn Klein’s hat trick keyed a 4-1 triumph for Peters Township in a Class 4A Section 2 match Wednesday night at Peters Township.
Marina Hajnosz also found the back of the net for the Indians. Teammate Jordan Klein added an assist.
Jordan Klein earned the victory in goal.
