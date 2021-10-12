Girls soccer
Ashley Horvath was in the right spot at the right time Tuesday as she collected a mishandled ball by the Bentworth goalkeeper and put it in the net for the match’s only score as Chartiers-Houston defeated Bentworth 1-0 in a key Class A Section 2 match.
Horvath’s goal came early in the second half and gave Chartiers-Houston a 9-3 record in section play. The Bucs have concluded their section schedule. They trail second-place Seton LaSalle by a half game in the standings but the Rebels have a game against first-place Steel Valley remaining. If SL loses, then C-H would get second-place in the playoff seeding based on better overall record. The Bucs are 11-4 overall.
C-H goalkeeper Grace McAvoy made four saves as the Bucs controlled possession for the majority of the match.
- Morgan Einodshofer and Farrah Reader each scored four goals as Belle Vernon overpowered winless Uniontown 15-1 in Class 3A Section 2.
Einodshofer had five assists to go with her four goals, and Reader tallied three assists. Einodshofer scored all of her goals in the first half, which ended with Belle Vernon leading 10-1.
Chloe Morgan scored two goals and assisted on another for the Leopards (10-2, 13-3).
- Courtney Lowe and Alyssa Clutter each scored two goals and Trinity picked up a pivotal Class 3A Section 2 win, 4-2 over host Greensburg Salem.
The win moves Trinity to 7-5 in the section and 7-6 overall. The Hillers began the night tied with Ringgold for fourth place in the section. The Hillers howst Ringgold Thursday night.
- Lola Yendell scored the tying goal in the second period and Haleigh Maxwell followed the game-winner as McGuffey rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Waynesburg in Class 2A Section 3.
Waynesburg (2-7, 4-8) led 1-0 at halftime.
The win moves McGuffey to 3-6 in section and 6-7 overall.
In the NBA
Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does.
The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.
Irving hasn’t said he isn’t vaccinated, asking for privacy when he spoke via Zoom during the team’s media day on Sept. 27.
But he had rarely been with the team in New York, where a mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.
In the NFL
The NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich on Tuesday to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany.
Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though it could also debut in 2023 because of potential scheduling conflicts with soccer’s World Cup, which begins next November in Qatar.
Germany has a strong and growing NFL fan base and one of the world’s largest economies, making the country a logical target for a league with visions of worldwide growth.