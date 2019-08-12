Frontier League team forfeits games
The Frontier League announced that the Gateway Grizzlies must forfeit two of their victories after an investigation determined that Gateway misclassified a player, which resulted in the Grizzlies having more than the maximum 12 Experienced-level players for part of the season.
The Grizzlies self-reported the issue to the Frontier League office and asked officials to confirm their findings. After reviewing records and boxscores, it was determined that the player who was misclassified appeared in two Gateway victories, against Joliet on May 15 and River City on May 18. Those two games will be counted as victories for the Slammers and Rascals and losses for Gateway.
“We appreciate the honesty, integrity, and cooperation shown by the Gateway organization, starting with their self-reporting a potential infraction,” said Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee. “Gateway is one of our longest-operating and best-regarded members and their handling of this situation is an example of why they are respected throughout baseball.”
The changes to the standings need to be made by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider to the Independent Professional Baseball Federation and may take up to 48 hours to take effect.
At The Meadows
The Party’s Rockin powered to the lead at the quarter and scored geared down in a career-best 1:52.4, fastest in Monday’s $80,000 Pennsylvania Stallion Series stake for freshman filly pacers at The Meadows. Real Long Hanover, Sweet Camille and Arden Hanover captured the other divisions. Tyler Buter and trainer Mark Harder teamed for a stake double with The Party’s Rockin and Arden Hanover.
Once The Party’s Rockin reached the point, she drew away steadily to down the pocket-sitting Keystone Eureka by 43/4 lengths, with Don’t Speak third. It was the second stallion series victory for Matthew Dugan’s daughter of Captaintreacherous-Rocknroll Cameo.
“This filly has a lot of high speed. I liked her the first time I sat behind her,” Buter said. “She’s right on the verge of being a sires stake filly. She’d be very competitive in that group.”
Off the board in all three previous starts, Real Long Hanover zipped to the front from post 7, took advantage of some early confusion towards the back of the pack and sprinted to victory in 1:53.2, 3/4 lengths better than Dream Dancing. Coral Reef Hanover earned show.
“Last time she was here, she wasn’t on her game. She didn’t feel that good,” said winning driver Dexter Dunn.
“She didn’t have to be on the front today, but she really felt like she wanted to tear into it.”
Tony Alagna trains Real Long Hanover, a daughter of Captaintreacherous-Rockin Everyway, for Alagna Racing, Marvin Katz and Riverview Racing.
