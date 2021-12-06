Wild Things bring back Kubiuk
Righthanded pitcher Dan Kubiuk will return to the Wild Things in 2022 after receiving a contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Kubiuk came to the Wild Things in a July trade with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. He didn’t allow a run in his first 14.1 innings with Washington. A former punter at Northwestern University, Kubiuk struck out 32 batters and walked only three in 21 innings (22 games) with the Wild Things. He had a 2-0 record, one save and a 1.28 ERA.
He could move into the closer’s role in 2022.
“Dan provided a great stabilizing force in our bullpen for the second half of the season. I’m excited to see his development with a new, refined role,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli.
Fusina named national coach of the weekAfter guiding the Waynesburg University men’s basketball team to a pair of Presidents’ Athletic Conference wins last week and to their best start in years, head coach Tim Fusina was honored by HoopDirt.com as its NCAA Division III Coach of the Week.
Last Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets defeated Grove City, 62-52. The win ended a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines. Three days later, Waynesburg downed Franciscan 75-67. That victory improved the Jackets’ overall record to 5-2, which is the best start to a season for the program since 2006-07.
Fusina is now eligible to receive the HoopDirt.com National Coach of the Year Award.
In college football
Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous to Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
Diaz was hired by Miami in 2018 on the same day that Mark Richt stepped down; this time, the football vacancy was even shorter, since Miami wasn’t firing Diaz without a commitment from Cristobal to come aboard.
n Colorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada’s Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio.
Norvell is coming off a season in which he guided the Wolf Pack to an 8-4 record and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 27.
In the NFL
The Baltimore Ravens have yet another major injury concern.
Head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. That news came following a 20-19 loss at Pittsburgh that left the Ravens just a game ahead of Cincinnati atop the division.
In the NBA
Chicago Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Monday, a major blow for a team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
DeRozan participated in the morning shootaround prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Billy Donovan said he wasn’t sure if the four-time All-Star tested positive.
In college basketball
Previously winless Texas Southern stunned No. 20 Florida 69-54 Monday night behind PJ Henry’s 16 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas’ perfect shooting performance.
Texas Southern (1-7) became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference team to beat a ranked SEC program in the Associated Press poll era dating to 1936.