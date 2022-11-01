Wild Things acquire rights to pitcher
The Wild Things made their first move of the offseason by trading with the Empire State Greys for the Frontier League rights to lefthanded relief pitcher Holden Bernhardt. The Greys will receive future considerations.
Bernhardt was one of the few bright spots in the first half of the Greys’ 2022 Frontier League season when he had a 1.47 ERA over 14 outings. He struck out 32 batters in 18 1/3 innings before having his contract sold to the Mexican League, where he allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings.
W&J picked first in PAC polls
The Washington & Jefferson men’s and women’s basketball teams were both tabbed as favorites in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference preseason coaches polls released Tuesday.
The W&J men secured 10 of the 11 first-place votes and 110 total points. W&J claimed the top seed in last year’s PAC tournament and went on to win the program’s 10th PAC title with a 68-63 victory over No. 2 Chatham in the finals. W&J made its third all-time appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Geneva finished second in the poll, totaling 94 points. Chatham collected the final first-place vote and 88 points to finish third in this year’s poll.
Thiel and Westminster tied for fourth with Waynesburg sixth, Grove City seventh, Allegheny eighth, Saint Vincent College ninth, Franciscan 10th and Bethany 11th.
The W&J women received seven of the 11 first-place votes and 107 points. The No. 1 seed in last year’s PAC tournament, W&J won its sixth conference title with a 58-42 victory over Westminster in the finals.
Westminster secured the remaining four first-place votes and 100 points to finish second in the poll. Grove City was third and was followed by Bethany, Chatham, Saint Vincent, Geneva, Waynesburg, Allegheny, Franciscan and Thiel.
WVU’s Donaldson out for season
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.
Brown didn’t specify the type of injury to Donaldson, who hurt his lower leg in a 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. It was the second time the 240-pound freshman was injured this season.
Donaldson went into the concussion protocol after a loss at Texas on Oct. 1. He sat out a win over Baylor on Oct. 13, then returned the following week at Texas Tech. Donaldson had four 100-yard rushing games this season. He has a team-high 526 yards with eight touchdowns.
West Virginia’s backfield is already thin. Tony Mathis sat out the TCU game and his status for this week remains to be determined. Backup Justin Johnson has been banged up and Brown hopes he can play. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson, who had three carries against TCU, will likely see more action.
West Virginia (1-4 Big 12, 3-5) plays at Iowa State (0-5, 3-) Saturday.
In the NFL
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich continued shaking up the offense Tuesday by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
The move comes two days after another loss, 17-16 to Washington, in which the Colts scored just one touchdown and nine days after Reich announced a quarterback change.
Brady, one of the few but expanding group of minority NFL coordinators, was promoted to the post last season when Nick Sirianni left Indy to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.
