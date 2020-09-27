Boys soccer
Trinity pulled into a tie with Thomas Jefferson in Class 3A Section 3 Saturday by beating the Jaguars 3-2 on their home field.
Elijah Cincinnati broke a 2-2 tie with two minutes remaining, taking a pass from Logan Errett and putting a shot in the net for the game-winner.
All the scoring was done in the second half. A penalty kick by Jack Sella with 31 minutes remaining gave TJ (4-2, 5-2) a 1-0 lead but Trinity tied it five minutes later on a goal by Aiden Belcastro off a feed from Errett.
Jacob Paez’s unassisted goal gave Trinity a 2-1 lead, but Michael Ngugi tied it on a goal off a scramble with only eight minutes remaining.
Trinity (4-2, 4-2) has won three in a row and will play Thomas Jefferson againt tonight at Hiller Field.
n Peters Township remained undefeated and in first place in Class 4A Section 2 by winning 3-2 in overtime against Canon-McMillan.
Andrew Massucci, Aaron Brula and Blake Gableheart scored for PT (4-0-1, 5-0-1).
Canon-McMillan (1-2, 1-2) had goals from Joey Fonagy on a penalty kick and Anthony Bellino.
n Charleroi remainiend undefeated, running its record to 7-0 with a 2-0 victory at Elizabeth Forward in a nonsection match.
Eben McIntyre scored two more goals and Don Yocolano had a pair of assists.
Charleroi has outscored its opponents 32-3.
Girls soccer
A goal by Casey Brier off an assist from CeCe Scott was all the offense Peters Township needed as it edged host Canon-McMillan 1-0 Saturday in a Class 4A Section 2 match.
The win keeps PT (4-0, 4-0) undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the section.
Canon-McMillan fell to 1-4 in section and overall.
n Waynesburg earned its first Class 2A Section 3 win of the year, beating host McGuffey, 2-0.
Ashlyn Basinger scored both goals for the Raiders (1-4, 2-5) and goalkeeper McKenzie Booth stopped nine shots.
McGuffey is 0-5, 0-6.
n Belle Vernon scored 10 goals in the first half and routed Greensburg Salem 13-0 in Class 3A Section 2.
Jillian Butchki led the way for the Leopards (3-1, 4-1) with four goals and three assists. Isabella Laurita scored three goals and assisted on another, and Morgan Einodshofer had two goals and three assists.
n Bentworth had more than enough offense in a 7-0 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Class A Section 2.
Bentworth (3-2, 5-2) extended its winning streak to five.
Mallory Schreiber led the way with three goals and Reagan Schreiber followed with two tallies. Taylor Leonetti and MaKenzie Buttermore each had one goal.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.