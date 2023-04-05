High school softball
Leadoff hitter Ryleigh Hoy reached base four times and drove in four runs, sparking Trinity to a 14-1 win over host peters Township in a six-inning Class 5A Section 4 game Wednesday.
The Hillers (2-0, 6-1) led 3-1 before breaking open the contest with seven runs in the fourth inning.
Amber Morgan went 3-for-5 and Kristna Bozek was 3-for-4 for the Hillers. Hoy, Madison Argo and Hanna Suhoski each doubled.
Winning pitcher Tyler Dunn threw a two-hitter and struck out five. She did not walk a batter. Both hits by PT (0-2, 1-5) were singles by Sami Bewick.
- Sophomore Adhton Batis homered, triple and drove in three runs, powering undefeated Carmichaels to a 12-2 win in six innings over host California in Class A Section 2.
Carmichaels improves to 3-0 in section and 7-0 overall. The Mikes host undefeated Charleroi (6-0) in a non-section game today (2 p.m.).
Ali Jacobs also had a big game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles. Starting pitcher Carys McConnell and reliever Bailey Barnyak combined on a four-hitter.
Kayla Seali had a double for California (0-3, 0-5).
- Meadow Ferri went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, and fired her second three-inning no-hitter in three days as Chartiers-Houston blanked Avella 15-0 in Class A Section 2.
Ferri struck out five and walked one as the Bucs moved to 2-1 in section and 2-4 overall.
Ella Richey had a big game with a home run, triple and three runs.
- Peyton Mermon and Layla Sherman each drove in two runs and scored twice, Julia Jastrzebski tossed four innings of one-run relief and Burgettstown did all of its scoring in the first three innings to beat host beth-Center 10-6 in Class 2A Section 3.
The win keep Burgettstown (2-0, 5-2) unbeaten in the section.
Mermon had a triple for the Blue Devils. Gianna Petersen, Chloe Byrne and Amber Strosnider each doubled for Beth-Center (0-4, 0-7).
- Carman Lucas and Mylee Johnson combined for six RBI and three extra-base hits as Fort Cherry cruised to a 16-1 five-inning win over Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
The win evens FC’s record at 2-2 in section and overall. The Rangers scored in every inning against the Prexies (0-3, 0-4).
Johnson led the FC attack with two doubles and three RBI, while Lucas had a triple and three RBI. Amelia Michelucci had a triple and two RBI.
- Moon made the most of only two hits and defeated visiting South Fayette 4-2 in Class 5A Section 3.
South Fayette (1-2, 4-5) did all of its scoring in the first inning on a two-run single by Liv Bonacci, but Moon (1-1, 2-3) won with a pair of two-run innings. The Tigers tied it in the fourth and surged ahead in the sixth when two runs scored on a error in the outfield.
Winning pitcher Alyssa Harris gave up eight hits, including a triple by Rylee Rohbeck, but also struck out eight Lions.
- The pitching of South Park’s Sydney Sekely was too strong for McGuffey in a 5-0 setback in Class 3A Section 4.
Sekely allowed three hits in seven innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Makenna Crothers had six strikeouts and walked two but took the loss.
The Highlanders’ Katelyn Henderson doubled. Teammates Kaylee Ward and Sidney Dobrynski singled.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 in section play and 4-0 overall while McGuffey fell to 1-1 and 3-2.
College baseball
An eight-run fourth inning gave 16th-ranked Marietta a 12-4 win over Washington & Jefferson Wednesday afternoon in at Don and Sue Schaly Field at Pioneer Park in Ohio.
The loss drops the Presidents’ record to 14-9. The Pioneers improve to 17-6.
W&J closed the scoring with a three-run home run by Joe Lehner in the top of the eighth inning. The home run was the team-leading fourth of the season for Lehner.
High school baseball
West Greene scored 10 runs in the second inning and held on for a 16-7 non-section victory over Washington on Wednesday.
John Lampe led the Pioneers (0-2, 4-3) with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. West Greene’s Colten Thomas had four RBI and two hits.
Daren Knight struck out four and walked one in earning the victory.
Iain Callahan led the Prexies (0-2, 2-4) with three hits, including a double. Michael Shallcross had two hits, two RBI and doubled. Wayne Sparks-Gatling tripled and drove in three runs.
In the NBA
Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets moved to the verge of a playoff spot by beating the Detroit Pistons 123-108 on Wednesday night.
Former Pistons guard Spencer Dinwiddie shot 1 for 10 from the floor but matched his career high with 16 assists for the Nets (44-36), who won for the fourth time in five games. They need one more victory or loss by Miami (42-37) to clinch the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
- Immanuel Quickley scored 39 points, one shy of his career high, and Quintin Grimes had a career-high 36 in the New York Knicks’ 138-129 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
Obi Toppin added 32 points and the Knicks shot 52%. Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Jalen Smith scored 19 points for Indiana, T.J. McConnell had 18 and Bennedict Mathurin 17. McConnell had 12 assists.
In the NFL
The Buffalo Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium by June 1 after formally submitting the final contractual agreements – including a detailed 30-year lease – to the county.
The Erie County legislature now has 30 days to review the documents and ratify the agreement. The county’s approval would clear the way for construction on the now-projected $1.5 billion-plus, 60,000-plus seat facility to begin across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The cost of the facility has increased from the original estimate of $1.4 billion.
A majority of the construction on the open-air stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.
- Veteran offensive lineman Josh Wells signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville, returning to the Jaguars after four seasons in Tampa Bay.
An undrafted rookie from James Madison in 2014, Wells spent the first five years of his NFL career with Jacksonville. He started nine games and missed the majority of three seasons with injuries. He was much more available for the Buccaneers, starting 15 games over four seasons and being part of a Super Bowl-winning club in 2020.
- John Elway, who had a hand in all three of the Lombardi Trophies glistening in the Denver Broncos’ trophy case, no longer has any formal ties to the team he defined for more than four decades.
Elway’s contract as an outside consultant to George Paton, his hand-picked successor as general manager, expired last month and wasn’t renewed.
Wild Things make trade
The Wild Things announced Wednesday that they have traded infielder Tyler Wilber to the Billings Mustangs of the Independent Pioneer League in exchange for a player to be named.
Wilber signed with Washington last summer after completing his senior season at Southeast Missouri State. Wilber batted .210 in 21 games with the Wild Things.
