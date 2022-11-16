Wild Things re-sign McCullough
Washington Wild Things have announced the contract extension of right-handed relief pitcher Kaleb McCullough.
The Grove, Okla., native pitched in six games for the Wild Things last season.
“Happy to have Kaleb back with us again,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “We’re looking forward to see what he can do after a full offseason of rest. We need him to come in and compete and be a contributing part to our bullpen.”
McCullough was 3-0 in 23 games last year to finish up his collegiate career at Oral Roberts, a season in which he posted a 2.75 ERA with four saves and 48 strikeouts in 39.1 innings. The Golden Eagles won the Summit League title and played in the College Station Regional.
“It was an easy decision to return to Washington after experiencing the culture and desire to win,” said McCullough.
Virginia game canceled
Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina in the wake of a weekend shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded.
The school said Wednesday it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.
In the NFL
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Stafford participated fully in practice with the Rams on Wednesday, and is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
Goedert was injured in Philadelphia’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.
- More than two months after he began serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations, Deshaun Watson practiced Wednesday in what he and the Browns hope is the next step in him taking over as their franchise QB.
It was Watson’s first on-field team workout since Aug. 30, 12 days after the three-time Pro Bowler reached a settlement with the league following accusation by more than two dozen women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions in Texas.
Watson, who was acquired in a trade from Houston in March, agreed to the ban, to pay a $5 million fine and to undergo treatment and counseling after the league ruled he had violated its personal conduct policy.
In auto racing
Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over next year’s NASCAR lineup by giving reserve driver Ryan Preece a shot with a top-tier Cup organization.
Preece spent this entire year doing simulator work for Stewart-Haas Racing that helped the organization adapt to NASCAR’s new car. Haas said last month he and Stewart disagreed over the direction of the No. 41 Ford, with Stewart wanting to promote Preece but Haas preferring that Cole Custer return for a fourth season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.