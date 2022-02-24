Wild Things continue to add pitching
The Wild Things have added another pitcher to the roster for the 2022 Frontier League season, signing lefthander Colt Mink.
A Cincinnati native, Mink played college baseball at Flagler College in Florida and began his professional career by pitching in 14 games for the Ogden Raptors of the independent Pioneer League last summer. Mink had an 0-2 record, one save and a 7.56 ERA with Ogden.
“Colt is intriguing. When you look at his numbers there’s nothing that really overwhelms you, but when you watch him on video, he has really good stuff,” said Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth. “In talking to him, I don’t think he was used properly during his rookie season … hopefully he will flourish in a more defined role with us. … We’ll need him to help fill the void in our bullpen from the left side created by B.J. Sabol’s departure.”
Sabol, who was Washington’s left-hand specialist in recent seasons, is retiring from baseball and was placed on the inactive list earlier this week.
Aikman going to MNF
NFL free agency doesn’t begin for a few more weeks, however business is about to pick up when it comes to shuffling among the network broadcast teams with perhaps the biggest surprise of them all.
Troy Aikman is expected to become the lead analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” after 22 years with Fox. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS.
ESPN and Fox had no comment on Aikman’s future.
Aikman has been with Joe Buck on Fox’s top crew since 2002, but there have been rumblings the past couple of months that the Hall of Fame quarterback had been looking to move on.
Many thought that Aikman would join Al Michaels at Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” next season. Instead, it is ESPN, which has its star quarterback after falling short with Romo and Peyton Manning in recent seasons.
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro had tried to get Manning for years to join the “Monday Night Football” booth since he retired after the 2015 season. Pitaro’s patience paid off last year when the Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning debuted to rave reviews. The 10-game “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” package runs through 2024.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick have done the main broadcast the past two seasons. Michaels could take another look at ESPN now that it has Aikman