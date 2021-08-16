In the NBA
The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career.
A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans.
“We are excited to add Eric, a strong, versatile guard and an established playmaker who can attack the paint and defend multiple positions,” said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations. “Eric started his career with the Clippers and we’re delighted to bring him back.”
Memphis only acquired Bledsoe in a trade July 26 with New Orleans that also brought the Grizzlies center Steven Adams in exchange for center Jonas Valanciunas along with a swap of multiple draft picks.
Bledsoe averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks.
Lloyd retires
U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.
The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final will play four as-yet unannounced friendly matches this fall with the U.S., and finish out the season with her club team, Gotham FC. She hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career and made it official Monday.
The 39-year-old Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States’ 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze medal game in Japan earlier this month. She became the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.
She ranks second on the national team’s all-time list with 312 appearances, and fourth with 128 goals.
Cal adds assistant SID
A former two-sport athlete within the PSAC, Trey Staunch was announced as the assistant sports information director at California University on Monday afternoon.
Staunch recently served as a graduate assistant with the sports information office at Edinboro. He was a four-year starter for the Fighting Scots in football from 2015-17 and also played three seasons on the basketball team.
Staunch joined the Edinboro sports information office while still a member of the basketball team before completing his eligibility in the 2019-20 season. He remained with the office as a graduate assistant before completing his master’s degree in the spring of 2021.
As a student-athlete, Staunch completed a rare achievement of being an All-PSAC West selection in both football and basketball. He started his collegiate career as a tight end before transitioning to offensive tackle as a sophomore. Staunch finished his football career with 38 starts.
Staunch joined the basketball program in the 2017-18 campaign and scored more than 980 points in only three seasons. He led the Fighting Scots in rebounds as both a junior and senior before pacing the team in scoring in the 2019-20 season.