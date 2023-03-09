In college basketball
Patrick Ewing’s time as coach of the Georgetown Hoyas came to an end Thursday, when he was fired after going 75-109 over six seasons at the school he led to an NCAA championship as a player in the early 1980s.
His last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the arena where Ewing was a star for the NBA’s New York Knicks for so many years.
Georgetown went 7-25 this season, including 2-18 in regular-season conference play, a schedule capped by a 40-point loss to Creighton. Ewing presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that began in March 2021 and ended this January, the most consecutive defeats in league history.
In the NFL
The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, giving them 11 total selections.
The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29.
Picks are awarded to teams in the third-through-seventh rounds with 32 of the picks based on teams losing more or better free agents than they acquired last offseason and the other five given for minorities hired as head coaches or general managers for other organizations.
The 49ers got three of those five diversity picks in the end of the third round. Cleveland and Kansas City got the other two diversity picks.
The Super Bowl-champion Chiefs also got two picks through the free agency formula to give them three total comp picks.
San Francisco got the maximum four picks awarded through the free agency formula. The Rams added four compensatory picks through free agency, with Arizona and Dallas getting three; Green Bay, Las Vegas, New England, Tampa Bay, Washington and the Giants getting two each, Minnesota and New Orleans getting one.
- The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson.
In baseball
Carlos Rodón’s debut for the New York Yankees is going to have to wait.
The veteran left-handed pitcher will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain.
In the NHL
All-Star left wing Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the Minnesota Wild announced on Thursday.
Kaprizov was hurt in the game on Wednesday at Winnipeg, when 6-7 Jets defenseman Logan Stanley collided with him as he protected the puck and Stanley delivered a check. Stanley’s momentum carried all of his weight on top of the back of Kaprizov, who then fell to the ice as his left knee bent awkwardly and his legs spread apart in a scissors-kick motion.
Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 goals.
