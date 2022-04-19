High school baseball
Kyle Bainer had a two-run single in Washington’s five-run first inning, then pitched out of a jam in the seventh as the Prexies edged Frazier 6-5 Wednesday in a Class 2A Section 1 game at chilly Wild Things Park.
The win moves Washington above .500 in the section at 2-1. The Prexies are 3-3 overall.
Wash High’s fast start included an RBI single by Michael Shallcross, Bainer’s two-run hit, a run-scoring hit by Wayne Sparks-Gatling and an RBI single by Anthony Adkins that put the Prexies ahead 5-0.
Frazier (0-4, 0-6) closed to within 5-2, but an RBI groundout by Mario Griffin scored Iain Callan and gave Wash High a four-run lead.
Frazier scored twice in the fifth and once more in the seventh to make it a one-run game. The Commodores had runners on first and third with one out when Bainer was brought in to pitch. He ended the game by getting a strikeout and groundout.
Shallcross pitched the first three innings and Sparks-Gatling followed and worked into the seventh. They allowed only three hits, including two doubles by Noah Ritchie.
In the NFL
The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith on Tuesday as the team began its offseason program.
Smith’s one-year deal became official on the first day players were back in the building for the offseason program.
Smith started three games last season while Russell Wilson was recovering from finger surgery. It was the first time Smith had started more than one game in a season since 2014.
Smith was 65 for 95 for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the four total games he appeared in. Seattle was 1-2 with Smith as the starter.
He is expected to be in competition with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the starting job this offseason, although Seattle could add another quarterback before training camp, either in the draft or via a trade.
In the NHL
Ryan Strome scored twice, Adam Fox added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the New York Rangers recorded a third-straight shutout and their 50th win of the season, 3-0 over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
Eric Comrie made 31 saves for the Jets, who were officially eliminated post-season contention with the loss.
In college basketball
Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter of Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.
Hunter announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, about three weeks after he finished helping the Cyclones complete the biggest turnaround in Big 12 history.
Hunter averaged 11 points per game and set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals.
- UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft, although the senior won’t hire an agent to preserve his eligibility.
- Ohio State’s athletics department has been given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball.
In the NBA
Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn’s Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics,
Cameras captured Irving flipping his middle finger toward fans as he ran down the court after making a shot in the third quarter. Irving said after the game that his actions were in response to jeers from fans he said crossed the line.