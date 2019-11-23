Rudolph fined $50K for part in brawl
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a brawl that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him over the head with a helmet.
Rudolph was one of 33 players fined by the league Saturday.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon” in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. Garrett’s appeal was denied earlier this week, when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him.
Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and attempted to pull off the Pro Bowler’s helmet before charging at him and then being struck on the top of the head.
Earlier this week, Rudolph said “there’s no acceptable excuse,” for his behavior.
The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece. They play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.
In the NHL
Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots and then denied seven more during an extended shootout, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.
Elias Pettersson scored his 10th goal for Vancouver, which earned its second straight win since a stretch of seven losses in eight games. It was the Canucks’ 12th power-play goal in their last seven games.
Bo Horvat scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout.
- Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 to stop a six-game slide.
Calgary’s Elias Lindholm tied it at 2 when he scored with 1:23 left in regulation. Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who were shut out in their previous three road games as part of their skid.
- Lawson Crouse experienced it all against the Los Angeles Kings.
Crouse scored the go-ahead goal before a scary fall that forced him to leave the game, and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Kings, 3-2.
Phil Kessel and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of seven, including a 3-0 home victory over the Kings on Monday. Antti Raanta made 43 saves for Arizona, which was outshot 45-18.
In the NBA
Devin Booker had 35 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98 in a matchup of short-handed teams.
Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who had lost three in a row.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.