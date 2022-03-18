Wild Things bring back Phelts
The Washington Wild Things have re-signed outfielder Cam Phelts, who played 36 games in his rookie season last summer.
Phelts, in a role off the bench as an extra outfielder, scored 13 runs. He was 7-for-8 in stolen bases.
“We’re happy to have Cam back with us. He came in right out of college and did a really good job for us and helped fill a valuable bench role that we were lacking at the time,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “He’s a good defender who brings a lot of speed to our club. I’m anxious to see his continued improvement as he progresses in his baseball career.”
Phelts played four seasons at Texas College between 2017-20 before playing a season at Grambling in 2021.
In the NBA
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot.
The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday.
A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.
- Joel Embiid scored 32 points, James Harden had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-101 Friday night.
Embiid was 11 of 20 from the floor. Harden also had seven rebounds. Tobias Harris added 14 points, Georges Niang had 12 and Matisse Thybulle 10.
Jalen Brunson, the former Villanova star who played a good portion of his college home games at the Wells Fargo Center, hit his first seven shots and led Dallas with 24 points. He finished 10 of 14.
In baseball
Right-hander Archie Bradley has agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen, and more help is on the way.
Bradley went through his first workout with the Angels on Friday. The veteran reliever is the latest addition by general manager Perry Minasian to the Angels’ long-struggling pitching staff, which has received an injection of veteran talent.
In the NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to give Tom Brady everything he needs to compete for another championship.
Free agent receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason, acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots on Friday, are the latest additions to a revamped roster that’s taken form since Brady ended his brief retirement.
Gage, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, signed a three-year, $30 million contract and is expected to become Tampa Bay’s No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Mason, obtained for a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, joins the Bucs after playing seven seasons in New England. He was part of two of the six Super Bowl titles Brady won with the Patriots.
College baseball
Washington & Jefferson slugged a pair of home runs and used strong pitching for a 4-2 victory over Benedictine (Ill.) Friday in a non-conference game at Northeast Regional Park in Florida.
The victory improves the Presidents to 5-3 as they open up their six-game spring break schedule with a victory.
Jameson Campbell turned in a strong effort on the mound to earn his first win of the season. The senior righthander allowed two runs on five hits over six innings.
Back-to-back solo home runs by Peter Kalinski and Evan Sante gave W&J a 2-0 lead after one inning.