Walters re-signs with Wild Things
Third baseman Ian Walters has re-signed with the Wild Things for 2023 Frontier League season.
Walters, who played his first season in Washington in 2022, was a Frontier League All-Star. He played in 89 games batted .284 with a career-best 13 home runs and career-high 60 RBI. The former Southern Illinois Miner also doubled 15 times, drew 35 walks and was hit by 14 pitches.
“Ian had a great year for us and really solidified our infield defense,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “Offensively, he gave us more than what was expected, and I anticipate bigger and better things from him in 2023. He will be a big part of our success.”
Walters becomes the third player under contract for the 2023 season.
Water polo
The Washington & Jefferson men’s water polo team dropped its quarterfinals game of the MPSF Championships against defending champion UCLA on Friday at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on the campus of USC. The Bruins, who are currently ranked No. 2 in Division I, topped the Presidents by a 25-1 score.
Akron-Buffalo football game postponed
The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region, the Mid-American Conference announced Friday.
Officials are considering shifting the game from Saturday to Sunday pending travel conditions. The National Weather Service has a lake-effect storm warning that’s now extended through Sunday afternoon, with a projection of two to four feet of snow expected to be dumped on the region.
With two games remaining, Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl-eligible.
In the NFL
Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup Sunday after a one-game absence.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, coach Sean McVay said Friday.
- Barring a setback, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will get his top two receivers back for Sunday night’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were full participants in Friday’s practice. Even though they are both listed as questionable on the injury report and coach Brandon Staley said it will come down to a game-time decision, both players said they were ready to go.
Decathlon champ banned from Olympics
U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday that the 29-year-old Scantling, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27. It means he will miss next year’s world championships and the Summer Games in 2024.
USADA said it had tested Scantling nine times between his first and third so-called whereabouts failures, but that the three missed tests in the span of less than 12 months constitutes a violation. During the investigation into his third whereabouts failure, on April 9, USADA said Scantling provided an altered email, which constitutes a tampering violation.
In baseball
The Colorado Rockies have claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings.
