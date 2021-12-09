Hurdle hired by Rockies
The Colorado Rockies are bringing Clint Hurdle back to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.
Hurdle, who managed the Rockies to the World Series in 2007, will help with player development and the amateur draft in his new role.
Hurdle remains the longest-tenured manager in Rockies history. He guided the team to 534 wins over parts of eight seasons from 2002-09. The Rockies won the NL pennant in 2007 as they made their only World Series appearance, where they were swept by the Boston Red Sox.
Hurdle managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19.
In college football
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.
Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points).
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.
- Southern California receiver Drake London has declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans.
London was named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the year this week after racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in only 7 ½ games for the Trojans. He broke his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October.
- Florida International hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre to lead the Panthers. He replaces Butch Davis, the former Miami coach who had a 24-32 record over five seasons.
In college basketball
Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court, and Rutgers shocked Purdue in its first-ever game as the nation’s No. 1 team, winning 70-68 Thursday night.
Harper finished with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, a do-it-all performance that concluded with the most stunning shot of the young college hoops season. Rutgers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) beat the top-ranked team for the first time.
Purdue had gone ahead 68-67 on a layup by Trevion Williams with 4 seconds left. With no timeouts, Rutgers inbounded the ball to Harper, who dribbled across the half-court line and let it fly from the big “R” logo. The ball went through as time expired and Rutgers fans stormed the court.
- No. 5 Gonzaga’s game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program. The game will not be made up this season.
- Jared Rhoden scored 18 points and made the go-ahead basket as No. 23 Seton Hall knocked off its second top-10 team this season, beating No. 7 Texas 64-60 Thursday night.
In the NHL
The Arizona Coyotes paid off their overdue taxes and other bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.
Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city.