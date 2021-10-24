Jujubee upset in Breeders Crown
Meadows-stabled Jujubee was upset Saturday afternoon in the second of two elimination races in the 3-year-old colt trot in the Breeders Crown at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jujubee finished second and qualified next Saturday’s final.
Jujubee is trained by The Meadows’ Greg Wright Jr. He was supplemented into the Breeders Crown after winning the Kentucky Futurity 15 days ago.
Cuatro De Julio (Lucas Wallin), who finished second to Jujubee in the Kentucky Futurity, grabbed the lead from Jujubee (Andrew McCarthy) Saturday.
Jujubee, a 1-5 favorite, was a head back in second with Delayed Hanover (Ake Svanstedt) third. Also advancing to next week’s final are Dancinginthedark M (Brian Sears) and Inaminute Hanover (Bob McClure).
Ambassador Hanover won the first elimination race.
Ritson (David Miller), Fly Light (Dexter Dunn) and In Range (Tim Tetrick) comprised the top five colts and will advance to next week’s $650,000 Final
In girls soccer
Lexi Durkacs scored the game-winning goal with 9:46 left to play as Chartiers-Houston edged South Side Beaver 2-1 in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playofs
Kayla Brose assisted on the goal. Ria Reddix scored on a free kick with 35:04 left in the half. Grace McAvoy stopped eight of nine shots for the Bucs (15-4).
Southside Beaver ended the season at 8-9-1.
- Springdale defeated Bentworth 1-0 in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Bentworth finished the season with an 8-9-1 record.
- Ashlyn Basinger had a hat trick and assist to help Waynesburg shut out McGuffey in a preliminary-round macth in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Brenna Benke and Lake Litwinovich each contributed a goal and assist. Bree Clutter added an assist for Waynesburg (7-8), which plays North Catholic Tuesday at Mars at 8 p.m.
In boys soccer
Belle Vernon fell to Mars 4-0 in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Belle Vernon ended the season at 13-5-1.
- Franklin Regional shut out Trinity, 8-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. The Hillers end the season with a 10-6-2 record.
- Thomas Jefferson shut out South Fayette, 1-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. The Lions end the season with an 8-8-2 record.
In college soccer
In a contest played in heavy rainfall, California University dropped a 1-0 contest at No. 18 Gannon on Saturday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play at the McConnell Family Stadium.
With the loss, the Vulcans fall to 2-8-2 overall with a 1-4-1 mark in divisional action. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights improve to 12-1-1 this season with a 5-0-1 record in league play.
Just seven minutes into the contest, the Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead when Sergio Del Castillo found Tinashe Katsande in the box, who redirected it to Joe Knox and he was able to beat the goaltender.
Senior defender Quinn Pickering produced the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute of play to help the Washington & Jefferson College men’s soccer team spoil Geneva’s Senior Night in a 4-2 victory for the Presidents Saturday.
The four goals were a season-high for the Presidents, who entered the match with just 10 goals in 11 games.
With the win, W&J improves to 4-4 in PAC play and 5-7 overall in 2021. The win was W&J’s fifth straight in the head-to-head series with Geneva. The Golden Tornadoes drop to 4-4 in the league and 6-8-2 overall. Both teams head into their regular season finales with a chance to clinch a spot in the upcoming PAC Tournament.