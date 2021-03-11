Waynesburg football opener postponed
The Waynesburg University season-opening football game at home against Carnegie Mellon, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for April 1 at John F. Wiley Stadium. Waynesburg is now scheduled to open the spring season March 26 at home against Washington & Jefferson. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Steelers re-sign McLoud
Ray-Ray McLoud’s solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers earned the wide receiver/returner a second stint.
The Steelers re-signed McCloud to a one-year contract Thursday. McCloud had been a restricted free agent.
McCloud joined Pittsburgh last summer and made a strong push to secure a roster spot after becoming a difference maker on special teams. McCloud averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards – most of them quick screens – and ran for 65 yards on four carries.
His return gives the Steelers some inexpensive depth at wide receiver with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to leave when free agency begins next week.
Wild Things re-sign catcher
The Wild Things have announced the return of catcher Cody Erickson for the 2021 Frontier League season. Erickson’s contract has been extended for a third Frontier League season and second with Washington.
Erickson batted. 274 for Washington in 2019. He hit 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs to go with 39 RBI.
“We plan to utilize Cody in more of a utility role this year to ensure his body can hold up to the rigors of a full season,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “He has shown to be an all-star caliber catcher in the league and now his versatility only provides us more options. Cody is a meaningful contributor to our run production efforts and has shown a commitment to being a team-first guy.”
In the NHL
Jake DeBrusk returned after being benched one game for lack of effort and scored his first goal in almost a month, chasing Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev early in the second period and leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-0 victory Thursday night.