In college football
The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic while holding out hope the games can be made up.
The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will also not compete in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and field hockey. The conference’s council of presidents said the league will consider playing those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.
The conference is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships. Pennsylvania rivals Lehigh and Lafayette have played 155 times, more than any opponents in college football history.
Army and Navy are also Patriot League members, but not in football.
In the NBA
Houston’s Russell Westbrook hasn’t made it to the NBA restart yet.
The coronavirus did – but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would.
On a day of troubling news for the league – Westbrook revealing that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other players facing 10-day quarantines for leaving the league campus perimeter at Walt Disney World – it was also announced that two players tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Central Florida last week.
- Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida. The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said. Rondo will have surgery this week.
In the NHL
The Minnesota Wild began training camp with a bang, formalizing Dean Evason’s status as their full-time head coach and plans to bring prized Russian prospect Kirill Kaprizov to training camp.
Evason, who signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, took the ice on Monday for the first full-team practice since the virus outbreak forced the NHL to shut down March 12. The 55-year-old Evason was made interim coach on Feb. 14, when Bruce Boudreau was fired by general manager Bill Guerin.
