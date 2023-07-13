ACC games on CW
The CW Network announced Thursday that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to 50 Atlantic Coast Conference college football and basketball games each season through 2026-27.
The first ACC football game will air on The CW on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a matchup between Pitt and non-conference opponent Cincinnati, with games airing every Saturday throughout the season in the afternoon and in primetime.
In addition to 13 football games, The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games. These games will be featured in December, January and February with men’s basketball doubleheaders taking place every Saturday afternoon and women’s basketball games on Sunday afternoons.
Raycom Sports will produce all games for The CW.
In boxing
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.
Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.
Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.
Douglas making comeback
Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris.
Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
The now 27-year-old Douglas is the second Olympic champion in recent weeks to say they are pointing toward Paris.
Simone Biles, who won the all-around gold in Rio and was teammates with Douglas on the five-woman U.S. squad that cruised to the team gold in Brazil, is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic in Chicago in August.
In golf
Byeong Hun An played well enough in the Scottish Open on Thursday that he had reason to hope he can stick around for more links golf next week.
An ran off four straight birdies early in his round at The Renaissance Club and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley.
An had his best score on the PGA Tour and it came at just the right time. This is the final tournament for players to try to earn a spot in the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.
Rory McIlroy had few complaints after taking a two-week break from competition, much of that time without touching a club. He holed an eagle putt and made six birdies to offset a few mistakes for a 64, leaving him tied with Thomas Detry.
- Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on her second shot of the round and had a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open.
- Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship.
In hockey
The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.
“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”
The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1.
