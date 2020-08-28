Steelers re-sign receiver Blacknall
The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought back wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, who was released Aug. 21.
Blacknall, who played college football at Penn State, signed with the Steelers during the offseason. He played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL this offseason before signing with Pittsburgh after their season came to an end because of the COVID pandemic.
While at Penn State he had 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games.
Pens give extension to Ruhwedel
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a one-year contract extension.
The deal will kick in following the 2020-21 season and run through 2021-22, carrying an average annual value of $750,000.
“Chad is a reliable, depth defenseman who is a great teammate,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. “He keeps himself in great shape and is always game-ready, which is important for a player in his role and the success of our team.”
The 5-11, 191-pound Ruhwedel appeared in 41 games for the Penguins last year, recording two goals, four assists, six points.
In the NBA
Kristaps Porzingis will miss the rest of the Dallas Mavericks’ series against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a torn ligament in his right knee.
The Mavericks said Friday that Porzingis has been receiving treatment for the injury, which he sustained in Game 1 of the series. They added that further treatment options are being explored and he wouldn’t be medically cleared the rest of the series.
The seventh-seeded Mavericks trail the Clippers 3-2.
Porzingis had missed the last two games. He finished with averages of 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his three appearances, the first playoff action of his career.
