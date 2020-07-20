Dahlquist commits to Campbell
Trinity High School girls basketball player Courtney Dahlquist has committed to Campbell University.
Dahlquist made the announcement on her Twitter account Monday night.
This past season, Dahlquist averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game for Trinity, which went 21-5 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A championship game and PIAA quarterfinals before the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-3 post player had received a Division I offer from UMass Lowell and a Division II offer from IUP, before receiving one from Campbell in May and Coastal Carolina in June. Her most recent offer came from Fairfield.
Campbell is located in Buies Creek, N.C., and the Camels won the Big South Conference’s regular season championship last season with a 21-8 overall record.
At The Meadows
Freshman trotter Captain Corey may have been making his pari-mutuel debut in Monday’s Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows, but it took him only 1:54.1 to rewrite the record books. With that mile, the son of Googoo Gaagaa-Luv U All became the fastest 2-year-old trotter ever at The Meadows. and shattered the stake record to boot.
The event, known as the Hickory Pride, was contested over three divisions, with Type A and In Range taking the other splits.
