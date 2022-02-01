In wrestling
Cameron Carter-Green pinned Alex Rusilko in :27 to give Washington a 30-27 victory over Bentworth in a nonsection match.
Connor Roberts (145) had a pin for the Pexies. Chris Vargo (120) and Vitali Daniels (215) each won by fall for Bentworth.
In the NFL
Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, suing the NFL and three teams Tuesday over alleged racist hiring practices for aspiring coaches, is alleging the Dolphins offered him $100,000 a game his first season to “tank” so the club could secure the top draft pick.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.
Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.
According to the lawsuit, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told Flores he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season because he wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the draft’s top pick.
Duquesne loses
Tyler Burton tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Richmond to a 74-57 win over Duquesne Tuesday night.
Jacob Gilyard had 17 points for Richmond (14-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo added 10 points.
Leon Ayers III had 14 points for the Dukes (6-13, 1-6), who have now lost six games in a row.
In baseball
Whatever little chance there was of an on-time start to spring training all but vanished Tuesday during a contentious 90-minute negotiating session between locked out players and Major League Baseball.
Players made two slight moves during the first meeting in a week.
The union lowered its proposed pool of money for pre-arbitration-eligible players from $105 million to $100 million. The union also cut the number of players it wants credited with an additional year of major league service to the top 20 at each position in each league by WAR, or the top seven, depending on position, down from 30 and 10.
Players and owners did not attend the session Tuesday but participated by video.
A session on noneconomic issues is set for Wednesday and there is no date for the resumption of talks on the core matters, such as luxury tax thresholds. Owners are scheduled to meet from Feb. 8-10 in Orlando, Florida, making it less likely there could be negotiations over those days.
In college basketball
David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 Tuesday night.
McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12), who were without Ochai Agbaji. The Big 12’s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, Agbaji didn’t play due to COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
In the NHL
Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night.