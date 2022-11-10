PSU routs Loyola
Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Penn State made 16 3-pointers in a 90-65 victory over Loyola Maryland 90-65 Thursday night.
Myles Dread made four 3s and Wynter three as Penn State shot 16 of 30 from long range. The Nittany Lions hit a program-best 18 3-pointers in their season-opening 93-68 win against Winthrop on Monday night.
Dread and Kebba Njie scored 12 points apiece for Penn State (2-0). Seth Lundy added 10 points and Jalen Pickett had 11 assists, two shy of his career high.
Wynter, a grad transfer from Drexel, was 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed four rebounds to reach 500 for his career. He joins Pickett with at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.
In golf
Tony Finau wants to end his big year in a big way, and he took a step Thursday by biding his time and delivering late birdies for a 5-under 65 that gave him a share of the lead in the Houston Open.
Finau used a 60-foot birdie putt on the par-3 second hole, his 11th of the round, to start a stretch of four birdies in five holes.
He was tied for the lead with bogey-free Aaron Wise and Alex Noren.
Tyson Alexander also was at 5-under and drove into the left rough when the first round was suspended because of darkness. Alexander chose not to finish his round and will finish the 18th on Friday morning before starting his second round.
- Steven Alker matched Padraig Harrington’s early birdies and kept playing steady golf, giving him a one-shot lead over the only player who can pass him for the Charles Schwab Cup.
Alker shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The 51-year-old from New Zealand was tied with John Huston and Stephen Ames in his bid to go from journeyman to champion.
- The Pelican Women’s Championship will be 54 holes because of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole and will not start until Friday at the earliest, the LPGA Tour says.
In the NFL
Josh Allen missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice Wednesday. Without revealing the severity of the injury, coach Sean McDermott would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether Allen can play Sunday.
- The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, leaving Derek Carr and the struggling offense without two of their biggest playmakers.
- Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team.
The club and league were also named in the consumer protection civil lawsuit, which D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said was based on his office’s investigation that began in 2021.
In the NHL
P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage.
Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst.
