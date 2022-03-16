College baseball
Marietta scored four runs over the first two innings and went on to an 8-5 win over Washington & Jefferson in a non-conference game Wednesday at Ross Memorial Park.
Logan Vietmeier went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI to lead Marietta.
Evan Sante belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning for W&J and Scout Zaas smacked a two-run shot in the seventh that pulled the Presidents (4-3) to within 8-5.
Winning pitcher Trent Valentine threw five shutout innings.
WVU women’s coach Carey retires
Mike Carey retired Wednesday after 21 seasons as women’s basketball coach at West Virginia.
Carey guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 447-239 record.
Carey, 63, said he looks forward to spending time with his family, which includes five grandchildren.
Prior to joining West Virginia, Carey spent 13 seasons as the men’s coach at Division II Salem. His overall career record is 735-341.
Two WVU basketball starters to transfer
West Virginia forwards Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell have entered the transfer portal.
Bridges, a sophomore, announced his intentions on Instagram. He was the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game this season and the second-leading rebounder at 4.8 per game. Bridges started 52 games over the past two seasons.
Cottrell, a redshirt freshman, was seventh in scoring at 4.2 points per game. He started 28 games this season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in 2020.
In the NHL
The Florida Panthers landed one of the most coveted players on the trade market Wednesday night, acquiring defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Smilanic and two draft picks.
It was the second deal of the day for the Panthers, who cleared out about $2.5 million in cap room earlier Wednesday when they shipped forward Frank Vatrano – who had two goals for Florida Tuesday – to the New York Rangers for a fourth-round draft pick.
Men’s lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson men’s lacrosse team tallied the final four goals to pick up a 12-10 victory over visiting Heidelberg University Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference game at Alexandre Stadium.
The win is the second straight for the Presidents, who improve to 2-3 overall.
W&J’s Alex Strain, Sam Snider and Sean McCaffery each scored three goals. Carter Watts finished with a team-best six points (one goal, five assists).