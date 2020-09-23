Boys soccer
Andrew Massucci scored two goals and Peters Township moved into sole possession of first place in Class 4A Section 2 with a 2-0 victory over visiting Upper St. Clair Tuesday night.
Goalkeeper Derek Ligouri made five saves for the Indians (3-0-1), who have won three in a row. Upper St. Clair falls to 2-1.
Girls soccer
Alyssa Clutter scored two goals and undefeated Trinity continued its strong start to the season by winning at Greensburg Salem, 3-1, Wednesday night in Class 3A Section 2.
Trinity (4-0) is in sole possession of first place in the section. The Hillers led 2-0 at halftime against Greensburg Salem (0-4).
Courtney Lowe had the other goal for Trinity and goalkeeper Ruby Morgan made four saves.
Trinity has outscored its opponents 20-4.
n Bentworth is on a serious roll. The Bearcats won their fourth consecutive match, knocking off host Chartiers-Houston 2-1 in Section 2-A.
Reagan Schreiber scored both goals for Bentworth off assists from Mallory Schreiber. The win moves the Bearcats’ record to 2-2 in the section and 4-2 overall. Chartiers-Houston is 2-3, 2-4.
“Huge win at Chartiers-Houston,” Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said. “Chartiers-Houston played well. We controlled the first half and they controlled possession in the second half.
“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves or play a great game, but we found a away to win. ... Very important to find a result on a night we didn’t play our best.”
Bentworth led 1-0 at halftime but a goal by Chartuers-Houston’s Alyssa Wright tied the score at 1-1 in the second half.
n Julianna Rossi scored three goals, Anna Hertzler scored twice and assisted on a goal and South Fayette defeated Central valley 5-3 in Class 3A Section 4.
Brooke Symanski had two assists for South Fayette, which is 2-1 in the section and 2-2 overall. Central Valley is winless at 0-4.
Ohio State cuts
Ohio State’s athletic department will cut 25 jobs, furlough hundreds of other employees and ask coaches and others to take 5% pay cuts to help grapple with a projected $107 million budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday.
Some of that money will be made up by television revenue from football, but that amount is yet to be determined, Smith said. Ohio State is scheduled to play at least nine games beginning Oct. 24.
Firm numbers are elusive, Smith said, because all football games may not be played if there is a virus outbreak and the framework of the basketball season is yet to be determined. Among the other “moving parts” is whether other fall sports will play their seasons in the spring.
“Our budget is uncertain,” Smith said. “You have the numbers, but I might just be quite frank with you – they mean nothing at this point.”
