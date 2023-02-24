Wild Things sign rookie outfielder
The Wild Things have signed outfielder Robert Chayka, who played his final three seasons of college ball at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Chayka played in the California Winter League, whioch recently finished its season. He went 10-for-25 with five RBI playing for the Canada A’s, managed by Tri-City bench coach Thomas Incaviglia.
In 2022, Chayka batted .336 for Kentucky Wesleyan with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 RBI. In 2021, the Chicago native batted .352.
In the NFL
Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties.
Schottenheimer’s move from consultant to Kellen Moore’s replacement was announced Friday along with the rest of the changes to McCarthy’s staff.
The 49-year-old Schottenheimer joined the Dallas staff last season after a season as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville that followed a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson in Seattle.
In college baseball
Tennessee suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello on Friday for the Volunteers’ weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program.
Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach, and the university said in a statement an update will be provided Monday.
In golf
Paul Casey birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak on Friday as the second season of Saudi-funded LIV Golf began at Mayakoba.
Casey was 5 under through 10 holes before he lost ground with a double bogey on the par-4 second hole. He responded with a hat trick of birdies to close out his round on the El Camaleon golf course at the resort south of Cancun.
