In tennis
Alison Riske of McMurray defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 Wednesday to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
The 73rd-ranked Riske is going into her second semifinal this year, after reaching the final in Portoroz, Slovenia in September. She came back from 5-2 down in the second set to close out the win over Wang.
The third-seeded Collins, who is pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3.
Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals, rallying from a set and a break down to beat Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Lipps to skip ceremony
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps will not participate in the team’s Hall of Honor ceremony this weekend following his arrest on DUI charges.
Lipps, who was scheduled to be inducted during Sunday’s game against Detroit at Heinz Field, said he did not want to be a “distraction.”
The 59-year-old Lipps was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving struck a trailer in Mount Washington.
Lipps had a blood-alcohol level of .235 according to authorities, nearly three times the legal limit. Lipps had planned to participate in the ceremony, which will also honor former Steelers Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake and the late Tunch Ilkin.
“While I am flattered, humbled and honored to be included for recognition along with the other former players who are also deserving of this special weekend, I do not want to be a distraction,” Lipps said in a statement released by the team. “I am committed to working through the consequences of what transpired and will continue to be an active part of this community and the Steelers’ alumni.”
In the NFL
Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, meaning P.J. Walker will take over at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.
Darnold, who is 4-5 as Carolina’s starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve, coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.
- The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols, as five players remained on the COVID-19 reserve list and one had to be hospitalized with a breathing trouble.
Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player, whom he said was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday with pneumonia-like symptoms before his condition improved.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not disclose whether star running back Nick Chubb is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against New England uncertain.
In baseball
Free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, filling a hole in the team’s pitching staff.
The 30-year-old split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA.