Boys soccer
Undefeated Peters Township won its Class 4A Section 2 home opener, defeating visiting Brashear 2-0 Thursday evening.
Goals by Alex Grim and Blake Gabelhart pushed PT’s records to 2-0 in the section and 4-0 overall. Grim also had an assist. Goalkeeper Nico Melograne had the shutout.
- Bentworth got everyboyd into the act and rolled to a 10-0 victory over California in Class A Section 4.
Jerzey Timlin, with three tallies, and Tanner Kinney, with two, were the only multi-goal players for the Bearcats (2-0, 3-1). Ryan Colbert, Brenden Taylor, Christian Hete, Landon Urcho and John Scott each had one goal. Taylor led with three assists, and Urcho and Scott had two apiece.
- The Eben McIntyre show rolled on as he scored four goals to lead Charleroi to a 7-1 victory over visiting McGuffey in Class 2A Section 3.
Joel Chambers contributed two goals and Bryce Large had one tally as the Cougars improved to 2-0.
- Connor Roberts had a hat trick to lead Washington to a 5-2 victory over Uniontown on Wednesday night.
Roberts had two assists to go with his three goals. Dylan Wudkwych and Nate Swihart each had a goal for the Prexies.
Girls soccer
Tessa Charpentier scored two goals and Bentworth received scores from three different players in a 4-1 victory over East Allegheny in a non-section match on Thursday.
Taylor Leonetti and Alexa Leonetti also had goals for Bentworth, which improved to 2-1.
Men’s golf
Top-10 finishes by Juan Caputi and Colin Robinson helped Washington & Jefferson to a third-place finish among the 17 teams competing at the Grove City College Fall Invitational on Thursday.
Caputi placed fifth with a three-over 75 while Robinson finished in eighth with a 77. Matthew Lacek, a Fort Cherry graduate, put together a strong debut as the freshman carded a 81 to finish in a tie for 19th place.
In tennis
Leylah Fernandez advanced to the U.S. Open final by edging Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
Fernandez will become the second 19-year-old Canadian to play in the women’s final in Flushing Meadows in three years. Bianca Andreescu won the title in 2019.
After knocking out past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber along with No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina during her surprising run, Fernandez denied the second-seeded Sabalenka from playing in her first Grand Slam final.
Fernandez will play 18-year-old Emma Radacanu or Greece’s Maria Sakkari on Saturday.
Big 12 to vote on adding 4 schools
The Big 12 is moving swiftly to plug the holes looming with the upcoming departure of Oklahoma and Texas for the Southeastern Conference.
A person familiar with the Big 12’s expansion plans said the conference’s presidents are scheduled to vote on applications for entry into the league at a meeting Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 has not been publicly disclosing its discussions about rebuilding the conference in preparation of Texas and Oklahoma leaving in 2025.
Along with UCF and Cincinnati, the Big 12 identified BYU and Houston as its primary expansion targets last week and then moved quickly to make it happen.
Trustees at UCF and Cincinnati have scheduled special meetings Friday related to conference membership. Both of those schools, along with BYU and Houston, are expected to receive invitations to join the Big 12.
The moves come six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season, though there remains the possibility that could happen sooner. For now though, the Big 12 appears focused on the additions and not how to facilitate the exits of the Longhorns and Sooners.
UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are in the American Athletic Conference, which requires members to give 27 months’ notice if they plan to leave the league. BYU is an independent in football and part of the West Coast Conference for basketball and Olympic sports.