College baseball
Senior catcher Peter Kalinski hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel No. 22-ranked Washington & Jefferson to a 3-2 win over visiting La Roche Friday afternoon at Ross Memorial Park.
W&J had to battle out of an early hole after La Roche ptook a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings.
The Presidents got on the board in the fourth inning as sophomore first baseman Joe Lehner smacked a two-out double down the right field line to score Evan Sante.
W&J made it 2-2 in the sixth. After consecutive one-out singles by Kalinski and Sante, Roman Samson’s groundout scored the tying run.
Kamden Kautz was the winning pitcher in relief. Freshman Dante DiMatteo earned his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.
• Moravian used three late runs to pull away for a 6-1 victory over Waynesburg in Winter Haven, Fla.
Moravian (6-4) struck for two runs in the top of the second and a third in the fifth. Trailing 3-0, Waynesburg (1-4) scored its lone run in the seventh when sophomore designated hitter Lane Ours doubled and scored on an error.
Waynesburg freshman pitcher Alec Engelmore allowed three runs (one earned) on sevne hits in 6 1/3 innings.
College softball
Waynesburg wrapped up its run at the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic in Mytrle Beach, S.C., by shutting out Purchase (N.Y.) 10-0 on Friday.
Winning pitcher Kayla Gratton worked a five-inning complete game, allowing foru singles, and struck out three.
Waynesburg (6-3) put the game out of reach early by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ella Brookman (Chartiers-Houston) got things going with a two-run double. After an error allowed a run to score, Hannah Yorty (Monessen) roped an RBI double to make it 4-0.
Kara May followed with a two-run double Alayna McKay made it 7-0 with an RBI single. Emma Bliss capped the big inning with a two-run double.
In golf
Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the Puerto Rico Open.
Brehm is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He is the only player in the field bogey-free through 36 holes.
In the NBA
De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 117-114 Friday night.
The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. The first three quarters of the game each ended with a buzzer-beater, but Kyle Kuzma’s attempt to tie it from midcourt hit the back of the rim, allowing Atlanta to hold on.
n Tyrese Maxey made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their fifth straight win, 125-119 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 76ers improved to 4-0 with James Harden in the lineup. Harden had 25 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds.
n Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-106.
In the NHL
Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and assist, and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 Friday night.