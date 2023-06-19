Steelers add long snapper
The Pittsburgh Steelers have nrought in another special teams player ahead of training camp.
Former West Virginia long snapper Rex Sunahara signed with the Steelers, the team announced Monday. This is the second stint in Pittsburgh for the third-year specialist.
Sunahara entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 after a collegiate career that included stops at the University of Rhode Island, where he was a basketball player, and West Virginia, where he shifted to football full-time in 2018 and 2019.
In college baseball
Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh, and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series with a 6-4 victory Monday.
Tennessee (44-21) ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and plays Tuesday against the loser of the Monday night game between No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU.
Stanford (44-20) went 0-2 at the CWS for a second straight year.
Burns (5-3), who went from weekend starter at the start of the season to bullpen bulldog at the end, mixed his slider with a fastball he ran up to 102 mph while striking out nine and limiting the Cardinal to two hits.
In baseball
Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 in a Juneteenth matinee Monday.
Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray (4-6) tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left.
The Cardinals (30-43) won their third straight since falling a season-worst 16 games under .500, but they have their worst record through 73 games since 1990. St. Louis has only had one losing season since 2000, and manager Oliver Marmol said before the game his last-place team still expects to win the NL Central.
Jack Flaherty (4-5) gave up five runs on eight hits before getting five outs, but rediscovered his form and and pitched into the seventh inning. Génesis Cabrera got the final two outs in the seventh, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Jordan Hicks got three outs for his third save in three days while a big contingent of Cardinals fans stood and cheered behind their dugout.
In the NBA
Victor Wembanyama has arrived in the U.S. for the NBA draft.
The plane from France carrying Wembanyama – who almost certainly will be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft – arrived at Newark International Airport outside of New York City on Monday.
And even before becoming an NBA star, he got his first official taste of NBA stardom.
Some fans knew what flight he was on and when the plane was landing, and many were waiting. Wembanyama cheerfully signed autographs, scrawling his name onto basketballs and Spurs jerseys – some even with his name already on the back – before making his way into a waiting vehicle.
The Golden State Warriors say they want to keep Draymond Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal.
