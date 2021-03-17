Rays rock Keller
Tyler Glasnow pitched four innings in his third start for Tampa Bay, allowing four runs and six hits as th rays defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-9 Wednesday in Bradenton, Florida. Austin Meadows connected for a two-run homer.
Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller was hit hard again, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in two-plus innings. Keller’s ERA is 21.60.
Bryan Reynolds and Colin Moran each hit a two-run homer for the Pirates.
In the NHL
Twelve consecutive losses – and no indication of the skid ending any time soon – were enough for Buffalo Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams to fire coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday.
The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid.
Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis.
In college basketball
Jacob Gilyard and Tyler Burton scored 18 points each and Richmond overcame the absence of their top two scorers to beat Toledo 76-66 in the opening game of the NIT Tournament Wednesday.