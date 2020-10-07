Boys soccer
Canon-McMillan’s offense was held in check almost as long as possible Tuesday night but still pulled out a victory.
Mason Le scored on a through ball with 36 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Big Macs a 1-0 victory over visiting Baldwin in Class 4A Section 2.
The win gives C-M a 4-2-1 record in section and overall. The Big macs are in secodn place in the section. Baldwin falls to 4-4, 4-5.
Girls soccer
Alyssa Wright scored the only goal of the match and Chartiers-Houston pulled off an impressive road win Wednesday night, defeating Seton LaSalle, 1-0.
Seton LaSalle entered the night in second place in Class A Section 2 with a 7-2 record.
The Bucs dealt the Rebels their third loss when Wright scored on a header off a corner kick by Kayla Brose 15 minutes into the second half.
C-H goalkeeper Maddie Smith made sure the one goal was all the Bucs would need as she made 13 saves.
The win improves Chartiers-Houston to 5-3-1 in the section and 5-5-1 overall.
- Trinity scored three second-half goals and defeated Laurel Highlands 4-0 in Class 3A Section 2.
The Hillers (5-2, 6-2) led by only 1-0 at halftime but controled play in the second half. Alyssa Clutter led the Trinity offense with three goals. Nina King had the other tally and goalkeeper Rubdy Morgan kept LH (2-7, 2-7) off the scoreboard.
- Brooke Opferman scored two goals and assisted on another as Class 4A Section 2 leader Peters Township blanked Bethel Park, 3-0.
CeCe Scott scored the other goal and Bliss Plummer had a helper for the Indians, who are 6-1-1. Bethel Park fell to 3-4-1.
- Canon-McMillan scored the first three goals and cruised to a 4-1 upset win at Moon in Class 4A Section 2.
Lexi Twaddle scored two goals, and Emma Herriott and Sarah Powell each added one for the Big Macs (3-5-1). Goalkeeper Paige John made six saves. Moon entered the match in second place in the section. The Tigers’ record fell to 5-3-1.
- Bentworth had its offense going in a 7-0 win at Monessen in Section 2-A.
Emily Kisner and Reagan Schreiber led the way for the Bearcats, each scoring two goals. Mallory Schreiber, Alexa Leonetti and Jocelyn McMurray each had one goal as Bentworth won its second straight and improved to 6-3 in section and 8-3 overall.
- CeCe Gagliardino’s unassisted goal gave South Fayette a 1-0 victory over Blackhawk in Class 3A Section 4.
Wild Things sign outfielder
The Washington Wild Things’ roster continued to grow as the team announced Wednesday the signing of outfielder Nate Thompson, who played for the Baseball Brilliance Sox during pod play this summer at Wild Things Park after starting his pro career in the Pecos League in 2019.
Thompson, a mainstay in center field, had a team-best .301 batting average to go along with six doubles, a triple and eight RBI.
“Nate is another player who benefitted largely from our 2020 pod season. He is an impressive athlete for his size and it is not surprising he was a two sport contributor in college,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “Watching him on a daily basis I could see there is some untapped offensive potential to pull out. We always target physical outfielders when roster building and we are eager to see how Nate’s continuous hard work molds his role next season.”
Thompson spent 2019 with Monterey Amberjacks in the Pecos League and drove in 38 runs.
In his college days, Thompson played two sports – football and baseball – at Division III Cal Lutheran.
Jets’ Darnold out, Flacco to start
Sam Darnold was hoping the doctors would say something different. Instead, the New York Jets quarterback got the news he was dreading.
Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.
“They thought it was in my best interest not to play,” Darnold said.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.
Baseball TV ratings
ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged 1,836,000 viewers for 16 broadcasts in Major League Baseball’s expanded wild-card round, drawing far more viewers for 16 games but an average down vastly from the single-knockout contests in previous years.
The most-watched game was the New York Yankees’ opening 12-3 win over Cleveland on Sept. 29, which averaged 2,642,000 despite taking place partly opposite a presidential debate.
