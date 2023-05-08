Women’s lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson College women’s lacrosse team will face Meredith College in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday (6 p.m.) at Salisbury University. It will be W&J’s fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament.
The first and second rounds will be played at Salisbury’s Sea Gull Stadium. The winner of Saturday’s first-round game will face Salisbury in the second round on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Presidents enter the NCAA Tournament on a school record 14-game winning streak. W&J won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference title Saturday with a 14-10 win over Allegheny. The PAC title was the third straight for the Presidents, who finished 15-3 overall and 9-0 in conference play. The W&J senior class finished their careers with 31-0 record against PAC competition.
W&J earned four major awards from the PAC in the postseason. Sarah Labovitz was named Midfielder Player of the Year while Amanda Effland was Offensive Player of the Year and Caleigh Bogats received Rookie of the Year honors. Alison Valerio took home Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time in her career.
Meredith won its ninth consecutive USA South Championship with an 11-10 victory over Southern Virginia. The Avenging Angels enter the tournament with a 16-4 record.
Wild Things trim roster
The Washington Wild Things trimmed their roster Monday by placing lefthanded relief pitcher Kenny Pierson on waivers, trimming their active roster to 25, one more than the Frontier League limit. The regular season begins Friday for Washington with a game at Evansville.
Pierson was a key reliever for Washington late last season when they won the West Division title and advanced to the postseason. Pierson had a 2-3 record 2 saves and a 3.30 ERA in 37 games. He struck out 44 in 46 2/3 innings.
High school softball
Bailey Barnyak pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Carmichaels scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to defeat Avella 11-0 in five innings Monday, clinching the Class A Section 2 outright title.
Carmichaels later defeated Mapletown 16-0 in four innings, unleashing a 18-hit attack.
Carmichaels (12-0, 16-0) ended West Greene’s stranglehold on the Class A Section 2 title. The Pioneers had won every title since 2016. The Pioneers shared the championship in 2018 with Monessen. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Barnyak did not walk a batter against Avella and came within one Carmichaels error of pitching a perfect game.
Ali Jacobs had a double and drove in three runs for the Mikes. Ahston Batis had a pair of RBI.
Against Mapletown, Barnyak threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts. She did not walk a batter. At the plate, the freshman was 2-for-3 with a triple and double. Sophia Zalar tripled and drove in three runs, Jacobs tripled and went 3-for-3, Batis was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Carys McConnell doubled and drove in three runs.
- Playoff-bound Burgettstown was a 7-3 winner at Bentworth in Class 2A Section 3.
Raya Sentipal had a double and four RBI for Burgettstown (7-4, 10-6). Layla Sherman doubled and drove in a pair, backing the winning pitching of Julia Jastrezbski.
The loss leaves Bentworth at 5-5, 5-7.
- Madelyn Patton’s one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Emersen Gatten with the winning run as Peters Township rallied for a 6-5 win over Connellsville in Class 5A Section 4.
The Indians (2-7, 4-10) tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI double by Skylar Lemansky.
Gatten had a home run for PT and Sami Bewick hit two doubles.
- Meadows Ferri struck out 13 over five innings and Lauren Rush had four hits, including a double and triple, as Chartiers-Houston blanked Jefferson-Morgan 16-0 in five innings in Class A Section 2.
Ferri allowed only one hit. She was backed by Rush’s big game and a 3-for-3 performance by Emily Swarrow, who had a double.
The win moves C-H to 9-2 in section and 11-5 overall. The Bucs have clinched second place in the section.
- Canon-McMillan’s playoff hopes took a hit as Pine-Richland scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat the Big Macs 3-2 in a Class 6A Section 1 game.
Pine-Richland (6-9, 6-12) currently holds the sixth and final playoff berth from the section. Canon-Mac (4-10, 5-11) is in seventh place with two games remaining.
C-M took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth but Jocelyn Langers hit a one-out solo homer to cut the Big Macs’ lead to 2-1. The Rams used three singles and a catcher’s interference to push across two more runs in the inning.
- Jefferson-Morgan scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, as the Rockets topped Mapletown, 8-4, in Class A Section 2.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Payton Farabee hit a two-run homer and singled.
Mapletown pitcher Devan Clark helped her own cause with a double and two RBI. Clark stuck out eight and walked four. Teammate MaKenna Lotspeich tripled.
Winning pitcher Kaylee Larkin struck out three and walked six in earning the win for the Rockets (6-6, 8-7), who are playoff bound.
- Beth-Center swept a doubleheader against Washington in Class 2A Section 3. The Bulldogs won the first game, 14-5, before earning a 16-5 triumph in Game 2.
Hannah Belmont had 10 strikeouts and walked three in winning the first game. She was 3-for-5 with a double. Teammate Alyvia Montgomery was 3-for-4, including a double. KJ McDaniel and Emma Pohill doubled for Beth-Center.
The Prexies’ Kaprice Johnson and Amari Oakley hit home runs.
The Bulldogs’ Sonya Peterson was 2-for-3 and doubled in the second game. Washington’s Morgan Winters doubled.
- Olivia Kolowitz pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Belle Vernon’s 12-1 victory over Albert Gallatin in Class 4A Section 2.
Kolowitz struck out five and walked two.
Lexie Daniels had three RBI and tripled for the Leopards (10-2, 13-4). Grace Sokol had three singles.
Belle Vernon’s Lauren VanDivner and Mia Zubovic each had two RBI.
- Emma Bogacki threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and Western Beaver scored in the sixth inning to edge South Fayette 1-0 in Class 5A Section 3.
Bogacki won a pitching duel with South Fayette’s Emma Earley, who fired a three-hitter and struck out 11. Western Beaver’s run came on a two-out RBI single by Bogacki.
High school baseball
Nick Hilbert pitched six strong innings, Jake Egizio homered and Sam Meredith drove in four runs as Canon-McMillan defeated host Central Catholic 10-2 to win the Class 6A Section 2 title.
The Big Macs finish section play with an 11-4 record and are 13-5 overall.
Hilbert struck out eight and allowed only two runs. he was supported by a four-run seconde inning. The Big Macs broke the game open by scoring three times in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Meredith had a double and Ben Urso doubled and drove in two runs.
- South Fayette’s 8-1 home victory over Upper St. Clair in Class 5A Section 2 brought a smile to Trinity as the Hillers qualified for the WPIAL playoffs with the Panthers’ loss.
Trinity and Upper St. Clair tied in the section at 3-7, but the two split their season series, which means both teams qualify.
The Lions (7-3, 14-3) enter the playoffs as the section’s second-place team behind Bethel Park (9-1, 13-4).
South Fayette scored three runs in the first, which was enough offense for pitcher Tyler Skeen, who allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings.
Anthony Diodata and Lucas Cooper doubled for the Lions. Teammate Michael DiMartini tripled.
South Fayette’s Tyler Pitzer, a South Carolina pitching recruit, proved he can swing the bat as he had two hits, including a solo home run.
- Ryan Petras had four hits in Bethel Park’s 6-2 non-section victory at Ringgold.
Petras doubled and had two RBI, as the Black Hawks (13-4) gear up for the playoffs as the champion in Class 5A Section 2. Ray Altmeyer added an RBI double for Bethel Park. John Chalus tripled.
Alex Kolano drove in the Rams’ two runs with a single in the third. Ringgold (8-10) is also playoff bound.
- Chartiers-Houston remained in first place in Class 2A Section 1 with a 3-1 in at Charleroi in a battle of playoff-bound teams.
The game was tied 1-1 when Jake Mele gave the Bucs (10-1, 16-2) the lad with an RBI double. Mele then scored an insurance run a single by Ryan Opfer, who was the winning pitcher in relief. The Bucs have won nine in a row.
Nico Filosi and Lucas Camden doubled for the Bucs.
- Burgettstown kept pace with Chartiers-Houston in the loss column by routing Frazier 10-0 in a six-inning Class 2A Section 1 game.
Andrew Bredel homered and the Blue Devils (8-1, 9-2) smacked six doubles, including two each by Eric Kovach and winning pitcher Brodie Kuzior. Carson Tkalcevic and Maddox Gratchen also doubled.
- Kaden Hathaway went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI, powering Trinity to a 5-2 win at Albert Gallatin in a non-section game.
Matthew Robaugh added a solo homer for Trinity (5-8). Jonah Williamson pitched five innings for the win and Matt Smith had a six-out save.
Gibson Havanis and Ty Banco each contributed a double for Trinity.
- Waynesburg moved into third place in Class 3A Section 4 with a 6-2 win over host McGuffey.
Winning pitcher Lincoln Pack worked into the seventh inning and Austin Surber tripled and drove in three runs as the Raiders moved to 5-4 in section and 7-5 overall. Waynesburg trailed 2-1 in the fifth when a Surber RBI single tied the score and Derek Turchek followed with a two-run single.
Reno Presto had a triple for McGuffey (5-6, 9-7).
- Carmichaels stayed in first place in Class A Section 1 with a 13-3 victory in five innings over Mapletown.
Liam Lohr homered and drove in four, Patrick Holaren doubled and had three RBI and winning pitcher Ayden Adamson struck out eight.
Jake Fordyce and Dom Colarusso also doubled for the Mikes (9-2, 13-3).
- Fort Cherry strengthened its playoff case with a 10-0 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in five innings.
Ryan Steele pitched a four-hit shutout and also hit a double. Owen Norman also doubled.
The Rangers entered the day in third place in the section and are 6-4 in the league and 9-7 overall. J-M is 4-7, 5-10.
- Eli Wright pitched into the sixth inning and Beth-Center used a fast start to beat Washington 7-2 in Class 2A Section 3.
The Bulldogs (3-8, 5-12) scored six runs over the first three innings and Wash High (1-8, 4-10) was held to five hits in the game.
Ethan Varesko and Luke Amon hit doubles for B-C.
