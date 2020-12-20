Pitt coach Capel tests positive
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said Saturday he will be unavailable when the Panthers (5-1) play Louisville on Tuesday. The team will continue to practice and play. Subsequent testing following Capel’s diagnosis resulted in no additional positive results.
There was no immediate word on who would fill in for Capel when Pitt hosts the Cardinals. Tim O’Toole is listed as associate head coach while Jason Kapel, Jeff’s brother, and Milan Brown are assistants.
There’s a chance Capel will miss just one game. The Panthers have a week off following the game against Louisville and don’t play again until a visit to Duke on Dec. 29.
In golf
Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.
That’s what a $1.1 million check does.
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.
“I still can’t believe it, that I’m here, that I won this tournament,” Ko said.
With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA’s final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 – on her 24th birthday – helped push her into the second-place tie.
Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch Rolex Player of the Year honors. Danielle Kang won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.
In college basketball
Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and No. 19 Rutgers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois 91-88 Sunday.
Illinois (1-1 Big Ten, 5-3) quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, leading by as many as 11 in the first half before going into the break up 41-37.
Rutgers (2-0, 6-0) would get to within one a couple of times in the second half before Harper hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers its first lead of the game at 49-47 five minutes into the second half. Harper would finish the game 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.