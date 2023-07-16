Big Macs’ Solorio 2nd at Fargo
Canon-McMillan junior Valarie Solorio was one victory away from winning a second national championship Sunday in the US Marine Corps 16U & Junior National tournament in Fargo, N.D.
{span class=”event-name”}Solorio, who won the title last year, wrestled in the 100-pound weight class for junior women and suffered a setback to Florida’s Gabriele Tedesco, who earned an 11-0 victory in 3:35 via technical superiority. {/span}
{span class=”event-name”}Solorio won her round-of-32 bout by fall in 21 seconds before winning by technical superiority in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.{/span}
{span class=”event-name”}She trailed 6-2 and 8-5 before scoring six straight points in a 14-10 victory over Colorado’s Katey Valdez in the semifinals.{/span}
{span class=”event-name”}Teammate Madison Mansmann was 2-2 at the national tournament at 106. She won by technical superiority in her round-of-64 bout before being pinned in the round-of-32. Mansmann came back to win by fall in her first consolation bout before she lost by fall in her second consolation match. {/span}
{span class=”event-name”}Canon-McMillan’s Natalie Rush (180) lost her first match in the 16U age division, but earned victories in her next three bouts by technical superiority and two falls before she was pinned in her final bout of the tournament to finish 3-2.{/span}
{span class=”event-name”}Solorio, Mansmann and Rush will have the opportunity to compete for an official state title when the high school season beings in November. The PIAA sanctioned girls wrestling on May 17.{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.