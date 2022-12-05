In the NFL
The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East.
The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Cleveland Browns hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of AFC North rivals.
Buffalo (9-3) regained the AFC East lead over Miami (8-4) this past weekend, but the Dolphins hold the tiebreaker edge over the Bills following a 21-19 win in their first meeting in Week 3.
All three games on Saturday will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
The NFL also altered NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule for that weekend, with the Washington Commanders’ home game against the New York Giants flexed into the prime-time spot. The switch comes after the NFC East rivals played to a 20-20 tie on Sunday.
The Giants-Commanders’ game replaces the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the New England Patriots, who will now play at 4:05 p.m. EST.
n The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina.
The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in backup P.J. Walker.
In college football
Cincinnati has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next coach, the university announced Monday.
Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
n Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.
n Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, considered more of a long-term project than a slam-dunk prospect, is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.
In soccer
Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Monday.
Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team.
n Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
In college basketball
Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss.
The Cougars earned 37 of 62 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, extending the program’s first stay at No. 1 since the “Phi Slama Jama” days in the 1980s for another week.
The Longhorns received 14 first-place votes. No. 3 Virginia got three votes and No. 4 Purdue got the remaining eight.
Connecticut (9-0) climbed to No. 5.
