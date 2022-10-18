Girls soccer
Bliss Plummer and Hannah Clark each had a goal and assist to lead Peters Township to a 7-0 win over Hempfield Monday night that gave the Indians the Class 4A Section 2 championship.
Lexi Pirosko, Jordan Klein, Ella Neupaver, Bella Spergel and Sophia Trapanotto also scored for PT, which finishes 11-1-2 in the section. Mt. Lebanon was 12-2 in section but PT defeated the Blue Devils twice.
- Farrah Reader scored four goals, including three in the second half, as Belle Vernon defeated Greensburg Salem 4-2 in a non-section match Tuesday.
Reader scored on a penalty kick that gave Belle Vernon (8-8-1) a 1-0 halftime lead. She is second all-time in goals at Belle Vernon with 104.
- Southmoreland defeated host Bentworth 6-0 in a non-section match.
- McKenna DeUnger scored four goals and assisted on another, powering playoff-bound Charleroi to an 8-3 win over Monessen in Class A Section 2 Monday.
Bella Carroto scored twice and had three assists for the Cougars.
- Ashlyn Basinger had three goals as Waynesburg rolled to a 4-0 win over South Allegheny in Class A Section 2 on Monday.
The Raiders (10-2, 13-3), who have clinched a playoff berth, also had a goal by Rylei Rastoka.
- Elizabeth Forward scored two goals in the first half and held off Belle Vernon 2-1 Monday in Class 3A Section 2, which kept the Leopards of the playoffs.
Ava Scalise scored for Belle Vernon (7-7, 8-8-1) in the second half.
Boys soccer
Arlo McIntyre had a goal and assist to lead Charleroi to a 2-1 victory over Belle Vernon in a non-section match Tuesday.
Landon Barcuse scored the other goal for the Cougars (14-2). Belle Vernon, which fell to 13-4 with the loss, had a goal from Dylan Timko.
NASCAR suspends Wallace for 1 race
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and also pushed away a NASCAR official. The suspension handed down Tuesday falls under NASCAR’s behavioral policy, and technically could cover most of Wallace’s actions at Las Vegas.
But Steve O’Donnell, the executive in charge of competition and racing operations, said the penalties were for Wallace’s dangerous and deliberate retaliation against Larson, not the fracas a few moments later.
“When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds, (it was) really a dangerous act that we thought was intentional and put other competitors at risk,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
In the NHL
Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Tuesday night.
Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 for the Flyers’ third straight comeback win to open the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.