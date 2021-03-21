Cross country
The Waynesburg University women’s team continued its run of dominance by winning its fifth straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship Saturday at Bethany, W.Va. The Yellow Jackets placed all five of its scoring runners in the conference meet’s top-15 finishers.
Waynesburg was led by Aubrey Wingeart, who placed third out of 63 runners with a time of 19:22. Nicole Shelton joined Wingeart as a first-team All-PAC honoree with a time of 19:49. Peters Township graduate Gianna Pugliano was seventh in 19:52.
Waynesburg’s Gloria Reed was ninth in 20:10 and freshman Gabrielle Reifsnyder was 16th in 20:43.
For the sixth time in seven years, Waynesburg’s Chris Hardie was named PAC Women’s Coach of the Year.
Faith Remich of Washington & Jefferson placed 36th in 22:08.8.
- The Waynesburg men’s team placed fourth in the 10-team field. The Yellow Jackets were led by senior Matt Durgin, who was 17th in 17:04. The W&J men’s team ran to a fifth-place finish. Parker Laughlin was the Presidents’ top runner, finishing 12th in 16:47.5. Paul Collier was 13th in 16:53.3.
Women’s soccer
Chatham blanked Waynesburg 4-0 in the Yellow Jackets’ first home match of the season Saturday.
- Washington & Jefferson played a scoreless tie with Saint Vincent on Sunday.
Men’s soccer
Samuel Hawkins’ goal in the 57th minute gave Waynesburg a 1-0 victory over Chatham in the PAC. Goalkeeper Adam Dolan stopped all four shots that the Cougars put on goal.
- Three second-half goals helped Washington & Jefferson to a 4-0 victory Sunday at Saint Vincent.
College softball
California posted a pair of run-rule victories Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against Clarion at Lilley Field, 11-3 and 9-1, in the PSAC West.
In Game 1, Shayna Postler led Cal, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and one run. Paige Wilson drove in three runs.
Three Vulcans had a pair of RBI in the second game and winning pitcher Kelsey Barron allowed two baserunners and one run over five innings.
- Washington & Jefferson gained a pair of wins at Thiel, 10-3 and 9-0 in five innings, in the PAC.
Every batter in the W&J lineup had a hit in the opener as the Presidents had 16 hits including six doubles. Kasey Scears had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Alisha Kulka was the winning pitcher.
A six-run fifth inning turned a low-scoring game into a mercy rule situation in the second game. W&J’s Peyton Eckenrode went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and a pair of runs. Breanna Thomas had a pair of hits, a double, a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Jordan Hinz earned her fourth win of the season. She allowed four hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.
- Waynesburg swept a PAC doubleheader from Saint Vincent, 5-4 and 7-0. Emma Kubalak threw a complete-game shutout in the second game, allowing six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
College baseball
In a meeting of two unbeaten Presidents’ Athletic Conference teams, Washington & Jefferson swept Grove City, 4-2 and 7-6 in eight innings, Saturday at Ross Memorial Park.
Winning pitcher Henry Litman allowed one run in six innings in the opener. He scattered five hits and struck out seven. Michael Zito had a six-out save.
Adam Morris led the W&J hitters with two hits, including a double and a two-run single.
In the second game, W&J overcame an early 4-0 deficit and forced extra innings. Grove City scored one run in the top of the eighth but W&J made it 6-6 with a run on an errant pickoff throw and won the game on a fielder’s choice.
- California scored a 14 runs over the fifth and sixth innings en route to an 18-3 victory at IUP in non-conference play.
Cal’s Jacob McCaskey set a career high with six RBI and finished 3-for-6 with two doubles and one run. Patrick Brogdan went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs and three walks, and freshman Jax Miller was 2-for-4 with an RBI, four runs and two walks.
- Waynesburg earned its first wins of the season by sweeping a PAC doubleheader from Geneva, 15-3 and 12-2.
In the opener, each of the nine Waynesburg batters had at least one hit and eight of them recorded at least one RBI. Winning pitcher Joe Sabolek tossed six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
Nolan Vertullo went 3-for-5 in the second game, and Joe Kraft and Chris Lee each drove in three runs. Reliever Ryan Sullivan was the winning pitcher.
Women’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson defeated Saint Vincent 19-4 to move its record to 2-0 on the season.
Nine different W&J players had at least one point and seven players had at least three points.
Sadie Firman and Sofia Jenkins each had two goals and two assists. Aisa Uhler scored three goals and had one assist. Clara Sherwood scored four goals and Emily Heck tallied three.
Men’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson led after the first quarter before seven straight goals by Saint Vincent led to a 13-8 Bearcats victory Saturday.
Pat Brunner scored three goals and had one assist for W&J and Alex Strain had four points on two goals and two assists.
College wrestling
Iowa won its first NCAA wrestling team title since 2010, and Hawkeyes star Spencer Lee took his third individual title Saturday night competing on a badly injured knee.
Already one of Iowa’s greats, Lee further burnished his image in the state’s wrestling lore when he revealed after his 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees eight days earlier.
The 125-pounder outscored his opponents 59-8 to become the seventh Iowa wrestler, and first since 1998, to win three national titles.
Penn State, which had won four straight team titles and eight of the last nine, came in second. All four of the Nittany Lions’ finalists won.
Pirates beat Sox
Wil Crowe made his first start for Pittsburgh, working 3 2/3 innings Sunday, giving up a run and four hits in the Pirates’ 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer.