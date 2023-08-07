Fregio named FL Pitcher of Week
Wild Things rookie righthander Dareil Fregio was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Fregio (2-1, 2.89), a native of Wesley Chapel, Fla., pitched eight shutout innings Friday in Washington’s 3-0 win over the Gateway Grizzlies. He allowed three hits, struck six and allowed only five baserunners to a Grizzlies lineup that entered the game leading the Frontier League in batting average.
In college sports
The four remaining Pac-12 schools still aboard for next season – California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State – have options if they are looking for another conference.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is exploring the possibility of adding the West Coast schools, with an emphasis on California and Stanford in the San Francisco Bay Area, a person with knowledge of the discussions told the Associated Press.
The American Athletic Conference also has interest in expanding West and adding all four Pac-12 teams.
In the NFL
Cleveland’s rebuilt defensive line depth suddenly has some weak spots.
Second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are both sidelined with knee injuries and could miss significant time – and possibly the start of the regular season.
Before Monday’s practice, which was held outdoors despite a steady rain, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Wright and Thomas are hurt while providing few other details or a timetable for recovery.
In golf
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is cutting its field nearly in half and eliminating one of the three courses, part of the price to become a signature event with a $20 million purse in a revamped 2024 schedule the PGA Tour released Monday.
Pebble Beach replaces the Phoenix Open as a signature event, which was expected. What it gave up was the 156-man field, each with a prominent amateur, playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula over 54 holes before a cut.
Next year Pebble Beach will have 80 players and 80 amateurs competing for 36 holes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with only the pros advancing to the weekend at Pebble Beach.
