W&J hosting basketball alumni day
In concurrence with their upcoming doubleheader against Saint Vincent, the Washington & Jefferson College basketball programs will host Basketball Alumni Day at Salvitti Family Gymnasium on Jan. 25.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader will include the women’s game at 1 p.m. The game is a rematch of last year’s PAC Tournament title. The men’s game will follow at 3 p.m. The men’s program will include Senior Day prior to the game
“Our annual alumni day is one of my favorite days of the year,” WJ women’s basketball coach Jima DeRubbo said. “One of the greatest things about coaching is the opportunity to be involved in the lives of so many young women who have come through this program. It gives me great pride that they have been able to leave W&J and become successful in both their professional and personal lives, as well as their respective communities.”
All basketball alumni are asked to RSVP with DeRubbo (jderubbo@washjeff.edu or 724-250-3326) and men’s coach Ethan Stewart-Smith (estewartsmith@washjeff.edu or 724-503-1001 Ext. 6057) if you plan to attend.
Pitt’s Hamlin granted 5th year
Pitt safety Damar Hamlin, the Panthers’ most prolific tackler the past two seasons, has been granted a fifth year of eligibility from the NCAA.
A starter the past two years, Hamlin played in only three games as a freshman in 2016. His return enhances an already strong outlook for Pitts defense in 2020.
“We’re thrilled that Damar was able to receive a fifth year,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We weren’t certain after our bowl game what the future would hold. We really appreciate the efforts of our compliance staff as Damar went through this process. I know Damar is ready to take full advantage – academically, athletically and personally – of his final year at the University of Pittsburgh.”
In the NFL
Larry Fitzgerald didn’t keep the Arizona Cardinals waiting for long. One of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history isn’t done yet, returning for his 17th season with the franchise that drafted him in 2004.
After some speculation that the popular 36-year-old Fitzgerald might finally retire, the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contact that will keep him in the desert through 2020.
Fitzgerald was a key part of the Cardinals’ offense in his 16th NFL season, leading the team with 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns.
In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals’ franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.
He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions are sixth.
In the NBA
Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday.
The former Duke star has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee.
Williamson played in four preseason games before his injury, averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had surgery in mid-October.
