Wild
Things make trade
The Washington Wild Things have completed a trade with the New York Boulders, swapping left-handed pitchers. Washington sent McKenzie Mills to the Boulders in exchange for reliever James Mulry.
Mulry comes to the Wild Things after posting a 4-4 record, one save and 3.83 ERA over 37 games (one start) this season. In 56.1 innings, Mulry allowed 51 hits and walked 17, while striking out 57.
“I was impressed by (Mulry) when he faced us last year,” said pitching coach Alex Boshers. “He’ll be a big piece of the bullpen and add lefty depth to the staff.”
Mills, in his only season with Washington after spending seven years in minor league baseball, was 3-5 with a 3.82 ERA in 17 appearances, 16 of which were starts.
California eliminated
The California High School volleyball team was eliminated in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs Tuesday night by Clarion.
Clarion swept California, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-10. The Trojans, who placed third in the WPIAL, finished the season with a 13-8 record.
Clarion, which moved to 18-0, play Bishop Guilfoyle or Greensburg Central Catholic.
In college basketball
Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67 on Tuesday night.
Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.
- Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with 6 seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.