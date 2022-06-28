Brock named VP at JMI Sports
JMI Sports, a leading media rights and venue development company, today announced the appointment of Laila Brock as Vice President, Business Development. In this newly created role, Brock will direct JMI Sports’ industry outreach and relationship development throughout the collegiate and professional marketplace to drive revenue through property acquisitions, events and strategic initiatives that cultivate new prospects. She will work closely with JMI Sports’ executive team to develop and execute strategic growth across its multimedia rights and venue portfolios, as well as identify areas of opportunity in different sectors.
Brock has been with JMI Sports since 2019, previously serving as the Vice President, Sponsorship Sales & Operations on the Pitt Sports Marketing property, where she led the onsite sponsorship team and worked closely with the Pitt Athletic Department to create partnerships to enhance the Pitt Athletics brand.
“Laila will play a key role in the growth of JMI Sports as we continue to expand and enhance our partnerships within the sports industry,” said Erik Judson, CEO of JMI Sports. “She has been a star player from day one, strengthening our sponsorship program with Pitt Athletics and serving as a true leader for our team. Laila is tailor-made for this role. Her industry expertise and extensive relationships will drive forward our ambitious business development plans.”
Prior to joining JMI Sports, Brock was a member of the College Football Playoff (CFP) senior staff, serving as the Senior Director of Operations and Logistics. With nearly 20 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, she was one of the original members of the CFP staff that created the events, programs, and strategic vision of the CFP. During her tenure at the CFP, Brock was responsible for creating innovative brand activations for CFP’s official sponsors through live events. She spent the early part of her career in various leadership roles at the Orange Bowl Committee, the host organization for the Capital One Orange Bowl. While at the Orange Bowl, Brock created several hospitality programs that have become standard practices among postseason bowl games and NCAA championships.
Rohanna’s wins Greene County Cup
The team of Derek Bochna and Jason Wilson helped lead Rohanna’s Golf Course to a defense of the Greene County Cup golf championship. The pair led the squad with scores of 35 (Better Ball), 30 (Scramble) and 36 (Alternate Shot).
The competition consisted of nine holes each at the Greene County Country Club, Carmichaels Golf Club and Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Mark Strosnider and Jason Hampson fired a 34 in the alternate shot round for the winners.
The top better ball score of 32 was posted by the Country Club’s Jason Clayton and John Henry. Carmichaels’ Dave Briggs and Matthew Barrish tied for low score with a 30 in the scramble.
Rohanna’s posted a 3-under-par team score for the 27 holes. The Country Club was two strokes back and Carmichaels finished at 3-over. Five of the 12 Carmichaels team members were high school students.
The tournament was sponsored by the Greene County Recreation Department.
In the majors
The Guardians were about to slide further back in the AL Central. Amed Rosario jammed on the brakes.
Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak.
Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the first-place Twins, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.