Women’s basketball
Cici Bright’s layup with one second left in regulation forced overtime and Hiram went on to beat visiting Waynesburg 89-83 in a non-conference season opener Friday night.
Waynesburg had taken a 79-77 lead on a basket by Brooke Fuller with three seconds left in regulation before Bright forced overtime.
Avery Robinson led Waynesburg with 21 points. Fuller followed with 19, Leighton Croft had 17 and Marley Wolf 13.
Madison Branch scored a game-high 34 points for Hiram.
Pirates claim OF Allen off waivers
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from the New York Yankees, adding him to a wide-open outfield mix for 2022.
Allen hit .270 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI and five stolen bases in 15 games with New York in 2021. The 28-year-old switch-hitter played each outfield position multiple times.
The Pirates have All-Star Bryan Reynolds in center field and Ben Gamel played solidly in left field but right field is wide open. The Pirates waived Gregory Polanco in late August and used a variety of players following his departure, including Yoshi Tsutsugo, who became a free agent on Thursday.
Allen is a career .241 hitter in the majors, with stops in Cleveland, San Diego and New York. He hit an impressive .326 in 73 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre last season.
In the NHL
Carey Price is preparing to return to the Montreal Canadiens.
The superstar goalie will rejoin the team on Monday, according to Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme. Price will meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward, Ducharme said Friday.
Price voluntarily entered the NHL’s player assistance program Oct. 7.
The assistance program, jointly run by the league and the NHL Players’ Association, helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.
In the NBA
Bradley Beal scored 17 points, one of seven Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards routed the Memphis Grizzlies 115-87 Friday night.
The Wizards held Memphis to 35% shooting from the field. Washington led 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter that broke the game open.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 13 points.
In baseball
The Chicago Cubs added a veteran to their rotation on Friday, claiming left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The 35-year-old Miley went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati.