High school softball
Burgettstown erupted for 13 runs over the final two innings to defeat Central Crossing (Ohio) 17-1 in six innings Monday at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Burgettstown led 4-1 before scoring six times in the fifth and adding seven runs in the sixth.
The Blue Devils had 15 hits. Madison Kozares’ double was the only one for extra bases.
Winning pitcher Julia Jastrzebski tossed a four-hitter, striking out seven with only one walk.
WVU’s McNeil to transfer
Sean McNeil has joined the growing list of West Virginia players to enter the transfer portal.
McNeil announced Monday on Twitter that he will look elsewhere to play in his final season.
The 6-3 senior averaged 12.2 points per game in each of the past two seasons. He was the top free-throw shooter at 87% this season and was second with 57 3-pointers.
In his Twitter post, McNeil thanked coach Bob Huggins and his staff.
“You all took a chance on me from junior college and gave me an opportunity and I am forever grateful for that,” McNeil said.
McNeil, a native of Union, Kentucky, joins forwards Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell in the transfer portal.
In baseball
Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Cardinals.
Pujols is 21 home runs shy of 700 for his career.
The deal brings Pujols back to where he began his major league career, becoming one of the game’s most powerful and dangerous all-around hitters. The NL Rookie of the Year in 2001 spent his first 11 years in St. Louis, helping the Cardinals win the World Series in 2009 and 2011.
Pujols was selected the NL MVP three times and made nine All-Star teams with the Cardinals before signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.
In the NFL
The proposed $1.4 billion new home for the Buffalo Bills comes with a record $850 million taxpayer price tag in an agreement reached Monday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul completed seven months of negotiations by announcing an agreement preserving the Bills presence in her hometown, while also calling it a deal that “made sense” in the return on public investment.
The $850 million amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose $500 million in bonds in the state budget to help fund a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium envisioned for Nashville.
The funding would fill in one piece of the puzzle for the Titans, who have gone from trying to modernize the existing Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.
In the NBA
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee that will require surgery, likely keeping him out for the rest of the regular season and well into the playoffs.
Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks for the Celtics, who won for the 24th time in 28 games Sunday to take over the top spot in the Eastern Conference.